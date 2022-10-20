INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S BUSINESS REVIEW, JULY – SEPTEMBER 2022 (Q3)

SSH Communications Security Corporation

SSH Communications Security Corporation, press release, October 20, 2022, 09.00 EEST.



SSH Communications Security's Business Review July 1 – September 30, 2022, will be published on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 09.00 EEST.

A conference call for media, investors, and analysts will be at 10.00 EEST on the same day. The Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström.



The presentation materials (in English) will be available on SSH Communications Security’s website (www.ssh.com/investors) after the conference call.



Time: October 27, 2022, at 10.00–11.00 EEST

Place: Video call



To join the meeting, please register no later than Wednesday, October 26 at 16.00 EEST by sending an email to lauri.koponen@ssh.com. You can also join the call straight from the link below.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Niklas Nordström

CFO





