U.S. markets open in 8 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.75
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,267.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,634.25
    -19.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.40
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,170.16
    -796.43 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.52
    -0.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,154.65
    -75.96 (-0.27%)
     

Invitation Letter to 2021 China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo

·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to enhance the friendly exchanges between Chinese enterprises and the Central and Eastern European Countries, promote trade & economic exchanges, CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade will hold and China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company will undertake the 2021 China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo from October 18 to 27, 2021. The details of the exhibition are as follows.

Welcom to join 2021 China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo
Welcom to join 2021 China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo

1. Basic information of the exhibition

Exhibition Name: China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo
Exhibition date: October 18-27, 2021
Venue: CCPIT cloud exhibition platform (https://ceec.ccpit-expo.com/)
Organizer: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade
Undertaker: China Chamber of International Commerce
ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company
Exhibition content:
Textile and clothing/cotton products in major cotton producing areas, medical instruments, hardware and building materials, gifts, office supplies, home appliances, furniture, consumer electronics, etc.

Exhibition scale: more than 1000 Chinese enterprises are expected to participate in.

Exhibition supporting activities:
In order to deepen trade cooperation and enhance trade exchanges between China and countries in Central and Eastern European, 2021China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo will hold 6 "live docking activities of Trade Week" in combination with trade experience, time difference, culture and industry characteristics, focusing on bilateral trade advantageous industries and building an online trade negotiation platform. We sincerely invite people from all walks of life in Central and Eastern European to participate in the expo. The specific arrangement of the docking meeting is as follows:

industry

date

Time (Beijing time)

Textile and clothing/cotton products in major
cotton producing areas

2021.10.18

15:00-16:30

medical apparatus and instruments

2021.10.19

15:00-16:30

Hardware building materials

2021.10.20

15:00-16:30

Gift office supplies

2021.10.21

15:00-16:30

Home appliances

2021.10.22

15:00-16:30

Consumer electronics

2021.10.25

15:00-16:30

2. Exhibit / visit method

Register to participate / visit the exhibition free of charge. Platform website: https://ceec.ccpit-expo.com/

Chinese exhibitors and friends from all walks of life in Central and Eastern European Countries are well welcomed to participate in the exhibition.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-letter-to-2021-china-central-and-eastern-european-countries-international-trade-digital-expo-301398843.html

SOURCE ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • Breaking down Apple’s odds for a pause on App Store changes  

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan breaks down Apple’s move to halt court-ordered App Store changes in Epic Games feud.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

    Kroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion.

  • Coal Rises to Record in China as Floods Keep Supply Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic surge in coal prices in China is beginning to cool as top production hubs recover from the impact of floods, signaling a reprieve in the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li

  • EQT CEO says pipelines, LNG could help ease global energy crisis

    The global energy crisis may be taking place far from the Pittsburgh region, but the CEO of the country's largest natural gas producer says part of the answer is close to home.

  • Supply-chain bottlenecks set to be focus of Biden meeting, speech

    President Joe Biden is planning to host a meeting Wednesday on supply chains, as disruptions have led to lower world-growth forecasts and threaten to snarl the holiday-shopping season.

  • Are Ford's Chip Supplies Finally Improving?

    The automaker's good September sales numbers suggest the chip shortage might be easing, but concerns linger.

  • Florida-based burger and craft beer franchise expanding in Dallas

    Ford’s Garage, a Florida-based restaurant franchise, signed a multi-unit agreement to develop seven to 10 locations in the Dallas metroplex.

  • After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Century Farms shopping center

    After delaying work on an Antioch shopping center due to cash flow concerns in 2020, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is now eyeing a March construction start for the massive Century Farms project.

  • Warehouse jobs - recently thought of as jobs of the future - are suddenly jobs few workers want

    Warehouse jobs were supposed to be the future of the retail industry, offering opportunities for displaced employees and reshaping the American workforce. Amazon, Target, Walmart and other companies pledged to create hundreds of thousands of these positions at competitive wages - and increasingly with perks like free college thrown in - so they could fill the deluge of online orders that began with the pandemic and continue unabated. But the industry is facing an unexpected problem: Far too few