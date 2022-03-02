U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

INVITATION TO MEDIA AND ANALYST CALL

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The company will hold a conference call for journalists, financial analysts and investors. Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, will make brief comments and take questions

The conference call will begin March 2, at 10:30 AM CET (9:30 AM GMT in London and 4.30 AM EST in New York).

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 566 42651 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883 685)

International/UK: +44 (0)333 300 0804 (Toll-free International/UK: 0800 358 9473)

US: +1 631 913 1422 (Toll-free US: +1 855 857 0686)

PIN code: 92974783 #

Replay:

A replay of the conference call will be available from about one hour after the conference call has ended until March 9, 2022.

Sweden replay number: +46 (0) 8 519 993 85

International/UK replay number: +44 (0) 333 300 0819

US replay number: +1 (866) 931 1566

PIN code replay: 425019466 #

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
News Center
media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com.

