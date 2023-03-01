Invitation to media - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez to visit facilities of Saguenay SME Mercier, Mechanical Industries

SAGUENAY, QC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The media are invited to participate in a tour of Mercier, Mechanical Industries Ltd. along with the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant.

Mercier, Mechanical Industries Ltd. is a business specializing in the manufacture of replacement parts, equipment and industrial tools.

Minister Rodriguez will be available to answer questions from the media after the tour.

Date:

March 2, 2023

Time of the tour:

10:00 a.m.

Location:

Mercier, Mechanical Industries Ltd.

2035 Rue Fay

Saguenay, Quebec

G7S 2N5

Masks may be worn during this event at the discretion of participants. Those who are vulnerable and the elderly are recommended to do so. Anyone who is symptomatic or who has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID–19 and who wishes to participate in this activity must ensure they follow all applicable isolation directives. In case of doubt, go to the COVID–19 self assessment tool for information on any measures you may need to follow based on your situation.

