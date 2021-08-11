U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,157.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,018.50
    -26.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.30
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.91
    -1.38 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.30
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6120
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,034.14
    +296.02 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.21
    +904.53 (+372.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.32
    +31.28 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Invitation to media - Élisabeth Brière to announce Government of Canada support for four mining organizations

·1 min read

VAL-D'OR, QC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), will announce Government of Canada financial assistance for COREM, Polyplast, HydroTech Mining and Les Entreprises Parlec, four innovative mining organizations.

Date:
August 12, 2021

Time:
11:00 a.m.

Location:
The press briefing will be held online through the Zoom platform.

Journalists must confirm their participation by registering at the following address: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SbdjO0qRTyWPFLkTYexsLw. CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release the day of the announcement.

