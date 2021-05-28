U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

Invitation to NoHo Partners' Strategy briefing on Friday, 11 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

NoHo Partners Oyj
·2 min read
NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 28 May 2021 at 13:30

Invitation to NoHo Partners' Strategy briefing on Friday, 11 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

NoHo Partners Plc will publish its strategy and financial targets for the strategy period 2022–2024 on Friday, 11 June 2021. The company has brought forward the publication of the strategy and long-term financial targets as previously announced in the Q1/2021 interim report.

A strategy briefing for the analysts, media and investors will be organised on the same day, at 10:00 a.m., where the company will explain more about it its strategy and financial targets. The event will be held at Tapahtumatalo Bank, Unioninkatu 20, 00130 Helsinki. The briefing is available as a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/2021-strategiainfo.

The speakers at the event are Timo Laine, Chairman of the Board of NoHo Partners, Aku Vikström, CEO, and Juha Helminen, Director of International Operations.

During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions online. The briefing will be held in Finnish and the presentation material will be in English. The recording of the briefing will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

Before the event, there will be a breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. Please inform of your participation in the briefing on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 at the latest to NoHo Partners Communications, Sanna Oinonen, sanna.oinonen@noho.fi. The briefing is organised taking health safety into account and in accordance with the applicable regulatory enactments. Please note, that seats for the event are limited.

Further information:
Sanna Oinonen, Communications Manager, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 50 576 1609, sanna.oinonen@noho.fi

Distribution:
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers. The company’s vision is to be the most significant restaurant company in Northern Europe. www.noho.fi


