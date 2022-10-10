U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Invitation to presentation of Castellum's interim report January-September 2022

·2 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, 20 October at 8:00 a.m. (CEST), Castellum will publish its interim report January-September 2022. Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to a live presentation of the report at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), where CEO Rutger Arnhult, CFO Maria Strandberg and Head of Treasury Jens Andersson will be commenting on the results.

The report will be published at 8:00 a.m. (CEST) and will be available here: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/ 
The presentation will be available on the same page from 9:45 a.m. (CEST).

You can access the live presentation of the report at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on this link: https://financialhearings.com/event/45765

The presentation will be in English. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the event.

Following the presentation, Rutger Arnhult and Maria Strandberg will be available to answer questions. Analysts, investors and journalists are welcome to dial in to our teleconference.

Telephone numbers for the teleconference:

Sweden

+46 8 505 583 53


Netherlands

+31 107 129 163


UK

+44 333 300 9272


US

+1 646 722 4903


For further information, please contact:

Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62,
anna-karin.nyman@castellum.se

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 185 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

