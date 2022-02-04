U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's third quarter 2021/22

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the third quarter 2021/22 at 10:00 a.m. CET on February 24. The interim report for the third quarter will be published at 7:30 a.m. CET on the same day.

The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO Gustaf Salford together with CFO Tobias Hägglöv. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.

Welcome!

Time: Thursday, February 24, at 10:00 a.m. CET

Telephone numbers to join phone conference:

UK: +44 333 300 9030
USA: +1 646 722 4902
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 65

Webcast:

https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/220224/

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46-76-611-76-25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET (Central European Time)

About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope.

Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elekta-s-third-quarter-2021-22,c3498659

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3498659/1529791.pdf

Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's Q3

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elektas-third-quarter-202122-301475485.html

SOURCE Elekta

