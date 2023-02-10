Invitation to presentation of Eolus Year-End Report on 16 February 2023

Eolus Vind AB

Hässleholm, 10 February 2023

Eolus Vind AB’s Year-End Report 2022 will be published on Thursday 16 February 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (CET). At 10:00 a.m. the same day a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson.



In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q4-2022

Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

Teleconference:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5009601

After registration you will be provided phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)702 65 16 15

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99

Attachment



