Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the first quarter 2022 on May 18

Eolus Vind AB
·1 min read
  • EOLU-B.ST
Eolus Vind AB
Eolus Vind AB

Hässleholm, Sweden, May 12, 2022

Eolus Vind AB:s Interim Report for Q1 2021 will be published on Wednesday May 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (CEST). At 10:00 a.m. the same day a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson.

In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call:
From Sweden: +46 8 505 583 59
From United Kingdom: +44 3333 009 274
From the United States: +1 6319131422 (PIN, for US only: 69494095#)

Link to webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/eolus-q1-2022

For further information, contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0) 70 265 16 15
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications and Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99

About Eolus:
Since the company’s inception thirty years ago, Eolus has grown to become one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordic region. Today, we develop, establish, and manage renewable energy projects in onshore and offshore wind power, solar power and energy storage. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investment opportunities in the Nordic region, the US, Poland and the. With our competent and dedicated staff, we are taking the company forward at a rapid pace and driving the transition to renewable electricity generation. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 330 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation.


Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.eolusvind.com

Attachment


