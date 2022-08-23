Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the second quarter 2022 on August 30

Eolus Vind AB

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 23, 2022



Eolus Vind AB:s Interim Report for Q2 2022 will be published on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (CEST). At 10:00 a.m. the same day a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson.

In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call:

From Sweden: +46 8 505 58 358

From United Kingdom: +44 3333 009 267

From the United States: +1 646 722 4903

Link to webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/eolus-q2-2022

For further information, contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0) 70 265 16 15

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications and Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99





About Eolus:

Since the company’s inception thirty years ago, Eolus has grown to become one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordic region. Today, we develop, establish, and manage renewable energy projects in onshore and offshore wind power, solar power and energy storage. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investment opportunities in the Nordic region, the US, Poland and the Baltic countries. With our competent and dedicated staff, we are taking the company forward at a rapid pace and driving the transition to renewable electricity generation. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1,322 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation.

Eolus’s Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. www.eolusvind.com

