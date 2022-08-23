U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.75
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,133.00
    +77.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,942.75
    +33.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,924.30
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.01
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +3.15 (+15.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3550
    -0.1300 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,473.20
    +285.86 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.75
    +3.81 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.46
    -39.33 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the second quarter 2022 on August 30

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eolus Vind AB
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EOLU-B.ST
Eolus Vind AB
Eolus Vind AB

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 23, 2022

Eolus Vind AB:s Interim Report for Q2 2022 will be published on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (CEST). At 10:00 a.m. the same day a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson.

In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call:
From Sweden: +46 8 505 58 358
From United Kingdom: +44 3333 009 267
From the United States: +1 646 722 4903

Link to webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/eolus-q2-2022

For further information, contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0) 70 265 16 15
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications and Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99


About Eolus:
Since the company’s inception thirty years ago, Eolus has grown to become one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordic region. Today, we develop, establish, and manage renewable energy projects in onshore and offshore wind power, solar power and energy storage. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investment opportunities in the Nordic region, the US, Poland and the Baltic countries. With our competent and dedicated staff, we are taking the company forward at a rapid pace and driving the transition to renewable electricity generation. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1,322 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation.

Eolus’s Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. www.eolusvind.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Stocks Can Rally Out of Jackson Hole, Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and other risk assets have a chance to rally if Jerome Powell delivers a nuanced message at the Jackson Hole symposium, strategists say.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for ThousandsHawkish recent comments f

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A poorly performing market hasn't stopped select billionaires from putting their money to work in four phenomenal growth stocks.

  • Intel stock falls, hitting a 52-week low

    Intel shares are tumbling as the overall semiconductor sector is facing pressure on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • Nvidia stock will be solely a data-center story for the foreseeable future

    While Nvidia Corp.’s trimmed outlook earlier in the month from slow gaming was generally seen as unavoidable given chip earnings this season, what the chip maker expects from data-center sales moving ahead will be crucial for the stock to gain footing.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Powell Speech Ahead; Zoom Video Dives On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were higher after Monday's stock market plunge ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech from Jackson Hole on Friday.

  • NVIDIA Q2 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Stay Alive?

    NVIDIA has been on a blazing-hot earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 14 consecutive quarters.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • September Is Usually a Bad Month For Stocks. This One Could Be Ugly.

    The stock market’s worst month—September—is approaching. The same is true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, dating back to 1896. First off, the stock market has already ripped higher recently, with both indexes up double digits in percentage terms since their lowest levels of the year in mid June.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • When Is Tesla’s Stock Split, and What Does it Mean for Investors?

    EV-maker joins other megacap companies that have split their stocks this year to make ownership more accessible to individual investors.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • Time to Buy These 3 Stocks as Natural Gas Bulls Run Rampant

    An encouraging macro backdrop has accelerated the tailwinds for natural gas equities. In this context, companies like EQT, LNG and SBOW look particularly interesting.