Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the first quarter 2022

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for the first quarter 2022 will be published on April 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2022-04-28-q1
Telephone: +44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 (0) 8 566 426 51. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate pin code: 70624732#
The presentation of the Interim Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-2022,c3531742

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3531742/1553399.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€™s Interim Report for the first quarter 2022

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/invitation-interim-report,c3029028

Invitation Interim Report

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-2022-301511447.html

SOURCE Essity

