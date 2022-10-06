U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Invitation - Presentation of Q3 2022 Interim Report

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday 20 October at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which can be followed via webcast and telephone.

The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com.

For further information: 
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations 
Email: olof.grenmark@boliden.com 
Phone: +46 70 291 5780

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 70 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

