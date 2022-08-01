U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Invitation to presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2022

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2022 on August 25, 2022, at 10.00. The report will be published on August 25, 2022, at 07.45 am CEST, and will be available together with presentation images on raysearchlabs.com.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.

Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/220825

Or dial in to join the webcast:
Sweden: + 46 (0) 8 505 100 31  
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, Interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) 
Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217
bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-raysearch-s-interim-report-for-the-second-quarter-of-2022,c3608031

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3608031/1609997.pdf

RaySearch Press Release August 1, 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-raysearchs-interim-report-for-the-second-quarter-of-2022-301596719.html

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

