Invitation to presentation of Renewcell's Year-end report

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') will publish its Year-end report for 2022 on Wednesday, February 15, at around 08.00 (CEST). On the same day, at 10.00 (CEST) the Company's CEO Patrik Lundström, and CFO Toby Lawton will present the report in a live webcast.

The presentation will be webcasted live by Infront Direkt Studios and will be made available afterwards on-demand at www.renewcell.com. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions in a Q&A session following the presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

The live webcast can be accessed at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Kn0Unxu81E

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman

investors@renewcell.com

+46 705 903 204

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

