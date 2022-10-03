U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the third quarter 2022

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13:00 PM CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31 
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From about 12:30 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, October 3, 2022 
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-third-quarter-2022,c3640506

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3640506/1633042.pdf

Invitation - presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the third quarter 2022

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation---presentation-of-sandviks-report-of-the-third-quarter-2022-301638703.html

SOURCE Sandvik

