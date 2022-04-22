Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA’s first quarter results 2022

Scatec ASA

Oslo, 22 April 2022: Scatec ASA will release its first quarter results on Friday 6 May 2022 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec’s headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatec.com , or Scatec Webcast Q1 2022 .

For further information, please contact:

For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP Communications, meera.bhatia@scatec.com

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

