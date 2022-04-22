U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,662.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,719.75
    -8.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.55
    -2.24 (-2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.70
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.39 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    +2.54 (+12.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2890
    -0.0143 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4210
    +0.0650 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,469.93
    -1,387.20 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.39
    -28.53 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.34
    -40.61 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA’s first quarter results 2022

Scatec ASA
·1 min read
Scatec ASA
Scatec ASA

Oslo, 22 April 2022: Scatec ASA will release its first quarter results on Friday 6 May 2022 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec’s headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatec.com, or Scatec Webcast Q1 2022.

For further information, please contact:
For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com
For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP Communications, meera.bhatia@scatec.com

About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • China’s Plunging Markets Trigger Capital Flight, State Support

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a painful week for traders of China’s stocks, bonds and currency as growing fears about the fallout from the nation’s Covid Zero strategy send markets tumbling.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Why Shopify Stock Plummeted by Over 8% on Thursday

    A possible big-ticket acquisition and an analyst's steep price-target cut worried many investors.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • This Growth Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla, Moderna, and Other Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Tesla earnings blow away expectations with record profit and EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details Tesla's strong quarterly earnings beat, how the EV manufacturer is developing its production to match demand, and the growing competition in the EV space.

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500. It came as investors brace for a potentially downbeat earnings report ahead in the next week. Amazon made a few announcements before the market opened today, including news that it is expanding its Prime shopping service to third-party retailers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures little changed after market decline on hawkish Powell remarks

    U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday evening after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinting a half-point rate hike was likely next month sent all three major indexes tumbling during the earlier session.

  • Credit Suisse Slashed Price Targets On Google, Meta Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings

    Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju slashed the price targets on two Big Tech companies ahead of their quarterly earnings. Ju cut the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to $3,450 from $3,500 (34.3% upside) and kept an Outperform rating. Ju maintained Outperform rating based on: 1) ongoing monetization improvements in Search through product-/AI-driven updates, 2) greater-than-expected revenue contribution from non-Search businesses (YouTube, Cloud, and Play), 3) optio

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Says This On Inflation; Elon Musk Makes Twitter Move; Tesla Stock Gains Fade

    The Dow fell after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell set his sights on inflation. Elon Musk made a Twitter takeover move. Tesla gains faded.