Invitation to presentation of Sinch’s year-end report for 2022

Sinch AB
·2 min read
Sinch AB
Sinch AB

Stockholm, Sweden – 2 February 2023 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, will publish its year-end report for 2022 on Thursday 16 February 2023, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CET the same day where Sinch’s interim CEO Johan Hedberg and CFO Roshan Saldanha will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report
Thursday 16 February 2023, at 07:30 CET

Time for conference call and webcast
Thursday 16 February 2023, at 14:00 CET

Webcast and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast.

Conference call dial-in details
Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden:           +46 8 5051 6386
UK:                   +44 20 3198 4884
US:                   +1 41 2317 6300
Access code:    694 9357#

The report and related material will be available at investors.sinch.

Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendar for planned roadshows and other investor related events.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

Attachment


