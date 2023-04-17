Invitation to presentation of Sinch’s interim report for the first quarter 2023

Sinch AB

Stockholm, Sweden – 17 April 2023 – Sinch AB (publ), which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2023 on Thursday, 27 April 2023, at 07:30 CEST. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CEST the same day where Laurinda Pang, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report

Thursday 27 April 2023, at 07:30 CEST

Time for conference call and webcast

Thursday 27 April 2023, at 14:00 CEST

Conference call dial-in details

Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden: +46 (0) 850 5163 86

UK: +44 (0) 203 1984 884

US: +1 412 3176 300

Access code: 5123709#

Webcast and slide deck

The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast .

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch com after publication.

Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendar for other investor related events.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world’s largest tech companies – rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com. Learn more at sinch.com .

