Invitation to a press and analyst conference in Stockholm for presentation of Concentrics' Third Quarter 2022 results

·1 min read

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric's Interim Report for Q3 January-September 2022, will be published on 3 November 2022, at 08.00 CET. At 10.00 CET media, investors and analysts are invited to Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm, for a presentation of the report. There will also be an opportunity to participate via webcast/telephone conference.

President & CEO Martin Kunz and CFO Marcus Whitehouse will host the presentation, which will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A-session. We look forward to your participation. See below detailed information:

Press and analysts conference at 10.00 CET.

Access the webcast:

To join the press conference via phone, please pre-register to receive dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call. On the conference call you can also participate on the Q&A-session.

Access the pre-register.

For further information, please contact Gregory Asante, +44 (0)7977 149 348

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/invitation-to-a-press-and-analyst-conference-in-stockholm-for-presentation-of-concentrics--third-qua,c3646181

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/3646181/1637184.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-a-press-and-analyst-conference-in-stockholm-for-presentation-of-concentrics-third-quarter-2022-results-301646886.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

