Invitation to Raketech’s Year-End Report 2021 Conference Call

·1 min read
In this article:
  • RAKE.ST

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2022 / Raketech (STO:RAKE)

Raketech, the iGaming performance marketing partner, will publish its year-end 2021 report on February 16, 2022 at 08:00 CET. The presentation of the report will start at 11:00 CET - held by Raketech's CEO Oskar Mühlbach and CFO Måns Svalborn.

The presentation can be followed via both a conference call and an online audio cast, including a Q&A session open to all listeners at the end of the presentation.

Conference call
Sweden: +46 8 5055 8355
UK: +44 3333 009 265
US: +1 63 1913 1422
PIN only for US: 97970278#

Online audio cast
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/raketech-q4-2021

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser: +46 8 4638300 / certifiedadviser@penser.se. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Invitation to Raketech's Year-End report 2021 conference call

SOURCE: Raketech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687769/Invitation-to-Raketechs-Year-End-Report-2021-Conference-Call

