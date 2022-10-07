U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

Invitation to Stora Enso's Q3 2022 results webcast on 21 October 2022

·2 min read

HELSINKI, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 7 October 2022 at 9:00 EEST

Stora Enso will publish its January–September 2022 Interim Report on Friday 21 October 2022 at approximately 8:30 EEST (7:30 CEST).

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast and conference call at 14:00 EEST (13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST, 7:00 EDT) on the same day. The results will be presented by President and CEO Annica Bresky and CFO Seppo Parvi and may be accessed at https://ir.financialhearings.com/stora-enso-q3-2022

All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast. Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below).

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso on +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

UK

+44 333 3009 273

Finland

+358 9 817 105 22

Sweden

+46 8 505 583 68

USA

+1 631 913 1422 (pin code 17726956#)



The conference call replay will be available via the weblink: https://ir.financialhearings.com/stora-enso-q3-2022. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 2107691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/invitation-to-stora-enso-s-q3-2022-results-webcast-on-21-october-2022,c3643956

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-stora-ensos-q3-2022-results-webcast-on-21-october-2022-301643461.html

