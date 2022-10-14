U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

Invitation to Talenom Plc’s Q3 Business Review and strategy review on Tuesday 25 October 2022

·2 min read
Talenom Oyj

Talenom Plc, Press release 14 October 2022 at 09:00 EEST

Invitation to Talenom Plc’s Q3 Business Review and strategy review on Tuesday 25 October 2022

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2022 on Tuesday 25 October 2022 at 09:00 EEST. The company’s CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala and CFO Matti Eilonen will present the main points of the review for analysts, investors and media live on a webcast on 25 October at 10:00 EEST. At the same event, Talenom Plc will disclose the company's strategic priority areas for the coming years.

The webcast will be held in English. Participants can ask questions during the webcast via the chat function of the video platform in both Finnish and English. A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the company website https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/.

You can watch the webcast online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/2022-q3.

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company’s website at https://sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/

The briefing can also be followed at the company’s premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration for the event is required at the latest on Friday 21 October 2022, by email ir@talenom.fi or by phone 0207 525 403.

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


