Inviting home in Swansea on 2 acres of land sells for over $400K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property in Swansea is a quaint home that sold for $426,000.
Built in 1962, 180 Market Street is nestled on 2.25 acres of land. The cozy home has been completely updated and modernized to create a warm and inviting space.
With 984 square feet of living space, it features sundrenched rooms, gleaming hardwood floors, and trendy French doors.
The home offers two spacious bedrooms, a great kitchen, and a redone bathroom. A large garage was just built on the property with an overhead loft ready to give the owner additional space. The property was last sold in 2016 for $226,100.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
65 Coggeshall Street, for $450,000
from Nissn Sherry Est to Julie Duggan.
131 Fairway Drive #131, for $420,000
from Adam T. Morgado to 131 Fairway Dr LLC.
72 Milton Street, for $630,000
from Prosbert A. Etengeneng to Victor J. Demedeiros.
1269 N Hixville Road, for $360,800
from John L. Reed to T & A Realty TInc.
41 Sheldon Street, for $366,000
from Kimberly Campanale to Iduino M. De Almeida.
Fall River
53 2nd Street, for $275,000
from Luciano R. Valido to Second Page LLC.
530 2nd Street, for $275,000
from Luciano R. Valido to Second Page LLC.
1904 Bay Street, for $650,000
from Bayside Rt to 1904 Bay St Prop LLC.
326 Brayton Avenue, for $445,000
from Tejpath Realty LLC to Cameron A. Perrault.
73-77 Brown Street, for $620,000
from Hilario M. Melo to Dionisio J. Gil.
84 Danforth Street, for $1,100,000
from Lv Acquisitions LLC to Luis Y. Trenche.
887 Dwelly Street, for $465,000
from Rgk Rt to Cassandra P. Castor-Joseph.
320 Ferry Street, for $700,000
from Kssm LLC to John Afonso.
74 Fulton Street, for $750,000
from Edward O. Ferreira to K&mb Investments LLC.
219 Glasgow Street #2, for $249,000
from Daniel Quintal to Leslie Soares.
280 Glasgow Street, for $330,000
from Fernando J. Varao to Dawn Lezoche.
351 King Philip Street, for $718,500
from Tiffany Vassell to Paul K. Mccarthy.
1630 Meridan Street, for $830,000
from Santos Ft to David Torres.
549 Penn Street, for $460,000
from Dna Investments LLC to Shane R. Murray.
634 Prospect Street, for $365,000
from Patrick Lynch to Kevin Raposo.
20 Quequechan Street, for $550,000
from Brett B. Oconnor to Akee M. Walcott.
31 Roosevelt Street, for $275,000
from Kathryn N. Pereira to Thomas R. Paquet.
92 Weetamoe Street, for $575,000
from Anibal R. Costa to Ebenezer Grant.
242 Welcome Street, for $271,000
from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb4 to Kyle Simons.
Freetown
16 Jethol Drive, for $490,000
from Lewellen Antoinette V Est to Vanessa Alves.
New Bedford
2834 Acushnet Avenue, for $725,000
from Gary J. Alves to Oui-Sie Holdings LLC.
314 Belair Street, for $455,000
from S P & L T Marashio Irt to 314 Belair St LLC.
82-84 Belleville Road, for $610,000
from Wilhon J. Seandrade to Catarina G. Misiewicz.
28-30 Capitol Street, for $472,000
from De Sousa Irt to Francisca Monteiro.
730 Church Street, for $475,000
from Ana Fenell to Jose F. Costa.
122 County Street, for $135,000
from Jose P & P C Tavares Ft to Jose V. Medeiros.
124 County Street, for $135,000
from Jose P & P C Tavares Ft to Jose V. Medeiros.
863 County Street, for $415,000
from Edwin Guzman to Laura Arango.
224 Court Street #3, for $285,000
from Robert J. Nanna to Emma Delacy.
77 Delano Street, for $450,000
from John Afons Property LLC to Herman Sanchez.
36-38 Dewolf Street, for $200,000
from Santos Janice A Est to Oliveira Investment Inc.
115 Durfee Street, for $249,000
from Durfee St Realty LLC to Madhu Realty LLC.
37 Ethel Street, for $379,000
from Real Estate Group LLC to Tiago Medeiros.
2 Harmony Street, for $300,000
from Edward Carpenter to Stephen Cordeiro.
10 Hawthorn, for $435,000
from David W. Robinson to Brian A. Lanouette.
85 Heritage Drive, for $465,000
from Geoffrey Grant to Robert Nanna.
41 Illinois Street, for $340,000
from Thomas S Rua Nt to Casandra Gagne.
118 Maxfield Street, for $450,000
from Shane D. Collins to Devoorah Mgmt Svcs LLC.
258-260 Nash Road, for $535,000
from Paz Re Investments LLC to Job A. Ventura-Garcia.
171 Osborne Street, for $490,000
from Madelyn M. Macedo to Jillian Johnson.
25 Reynolds Street, for $580,000
from Valentin Zarate to Pericles U. Correia.
508 Rockdale Avenue, for $600,000
from Stephen Bullock to Irladine D. Lopes.
63 Sycamore Street, for $239,900
from Lawrence R. Houbre to Cantons Property Mgmt LLC.
69 Walden Street, for $316,500
from Patricia A. Thomas to Mjc Holdings LLC.
54 Wright Street, for $2,675,000
from Pcp Realty LLC to Ma Clean Energy Technology.
Somerset
1000 Elm Street, for $517,000
from Louise V. Arruda to Kylie S. Furtado.
30 Gray Street, for $405,000
from Lillian Brusebois Ft to Alexander Oamaral.
126 North Street, for $376,500
from Pavao Charles R Est to Jaden D. Dominski.
83 Shawomet Avenue, for $399,000
from Josue D. Carchipuendo to Emanuel L. Sousa.
Swansea
166 Cliff Avenue, for $420,000
from Sarah Clifford to Catherine A. Zahner.
180 Market Street, for $426,000
from Victoria L. Gagnon to Mark Canejo.
Marvel Street, for $125,000
from Mark A. Camara to David T. Turner.
1 Old Warren Road, for $360,000
from Katheel B. Worcester to Robin Haage.
Tiverton
1703 Crandall Road, for $189,000
from Portsmouth Properties LLC to Real Estate Inv Group LLC.
487 Nanaquaket Road, for $1,100,000
from Robert A. Costa to David M. Rapoport.
75 Waters Edge #75, for $1,550,000
from Marion J. Dancy to Fran M. Kochman.
Westport
139 Meadowbrook Lane, for $200,000
from Carmichael Nt to Eric Hurd.
429 Old County Road, for $357,600
from Joan L. Pearce to Dakotah Afonso.
137 Plymouth Boulevard, for $299,900
from Glen J. Boyer to Simonin Ft.
36 Robert Street, for $280,000
from Karen N. Albany to Mass Bay Renovation & Dev.
