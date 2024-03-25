Advertisement
Inviting home in Swansea on 2 acres of land sells for over $400K: Weekly home sales

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times
·5 min read

This week’s top-selling property in Swansea is a quaint home that sold for $426,000.

Built in 1962, 180 Market Street is nestled on 2.25 acres of land. The cozy home has been completely updated and modernized to create a warm and inviting space.

With 984 square feet of living space, it features sundrenched rooms, gleaming hardwood floors, and trendy French doors.

The home offers two spacious bedrooms, a great kitchen, and a redone bathroom. A large garage was just built on the property with an overhead loft ready to give the owner additional space. The property was last sold in 2016 for $226,100.

Real Estate
Real Estate

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

65 Coggeshall Street, for $450,000

from Nissn Sherry Est to Julie Duggan.

131 Fairway Drive #131, for $420,000

from Adam T. Morgado to 131 Fairway Dr LLC.

72 Milton Street, for $630,000

from Prosbert A. Etengeneng to Victor J. Demedeiros.

1269 N Hixville Road, for $360,800

from John L. Reed to T & A Realty TInc.

41 Sheldon Street, for $366,000

from Kimberly Campanale to Iduino M. De Almeida.

Fall River

53 2nd Street, for $275,000

from Luciano R. Valido to Second Page LLC.

530 2nd Street, for $275,000

from Luciano R. Valido to Second Page LLC.

1904 Bay Street, for $650,000

from Bayside Rt to 1904 Bay St Prop LLC.

326 Brayton Avenue, for $445,000

from Tejpath Realty LLC to Cameron A. Perrault.

73-77 Brown Street, for $620,000

from Hilario M. Melo to Dionisio J. Gil.

84 Danforth Street, for $1,100,000

from Lv Acquisitions LLC to Luis Y. Trenche.

887 Dwelly Street, for $465,000

from Rgk Rt to Cassandra P. Castor-Joseph.

320 Ferry Street, for $700,000

from Kssm LLC to John Afonso.

74 Fulton Street, for $750,000

from Edward O. Ferreira to K&mb Investments LLC.

219 Glasgow Street #2, for $249,000

from Daniel Quintal to Leslie Soares.

280 Glasgow Street, for $330,000

from Fernando J. Varao to Dawn Lezoche.

351 King Philip Street, for $718,500

from Tiffany Vassell to Paul K. Mccarthy.

1630 Meridan Street, for $830,000

from Santos Ft to David Torres.

549 Penn Street, for $460,000

from Dna Investments LLC to Shane R. Murray.

634 Prospect Street, for $365,000

from Patrick Lynch to Kevin Raposo.

20 Quequechan Street, for $550,000

from Brett B. Oconnor to Akee M. Walcott.

31 Roosevelt Street, for $275,000

from Kathryn N. Pereira to Thomas R. Paquet.

92 Weetamoe Street, for $575,000

from Anibal R. Costa to Ebenezer Grant.

242 Welcome Street, for $271,000

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb4 to Kyle Simons.

Freetown

16 Jethol Drive, for $490,000

from Lewellen Antoinette V Est to Vanessa Alves.

New Bedford

2834 Acushnet Avenue, for $725,000

from Gary J. Alves to Oui-Sie Holdings LLC.

314 Belair Street, for $455,000

from S P & L T Marashio Irt to 314 Belair St LLC.

82-84 Belleville Road, for $610,000

from Wilhon J. Seandrade to Catarina G. Misiewicz.

28-30 Capitol Street, for $472,000

from De Sousa Irt to Francisca Monteiro.

730 Church Street, for $475,000

from Ana Fenell to Jose F. Costa.

122 County Street, for $135,000

from Jose P & P C Tavares Ft to Jose V. Medeiros.

124 County Street, for $135,000

from Jose P & P C Tavares Ft to Jose V. Medeiros.

863 County Street, for $415,000

from Edwin Guzman to Laura Arango.

224 Court Street #3, for $285,000

from Robert J. Nanna to Emma Delacy.

77 Delano Street, for $450,000

from John Afons Property LLC to Herman Sanchez.

36-38 Dewolf Street, for $200,000

from Santos Janice A Est to Oliveira Investment Inc.

115 Durfee Street, for $249,000

from Durfee St Realty LLC to Madhu Realty LLC.

37 Ethel Street, for $379,000

from Real Estate Group LLC to Tiago Medeiros.

2 Harmony Street, for $300,000

from Edward Carpenter to Stephen Cordeiro.

10 Hawthorn, for $435,000

from David W. Robinson to Brian A. Lanouette.

85 Heritage Drive, for $465,000

from Geoffrey Grant to Robert Nanna.

41 Illinois Street, for $340,000

from Thomas S Rua Nt to Casandra Gagne.

118 Maxfield Street, for $450,000

from Shane D. Collins to Devoorah Mgmt Svcs LLC.

258-260 Nash Road, for $535,000

from Paz Re Investments LLC to Job A. Ventura-Garcia.

171 Osborne Street, for $490,000

from Madelyn M. Macedo to Jillian Johnson.

25 Reynolds Street, for $580,000

from Valentin Zarate to Pericles U. Correia.

508 Rockdale Avenue, for $600,000

from Stephen Bullock to Irladine D. Lopes.

63 Sycamore Street, for $239,900

from Lawrence R. Houbre to Cantons Property Mgmt LLC.

69 Walden Street, for $316,500

from Patricia A. Thomas to Mjc Holdings LLC.

54 Wright Street, for $2,675,000

from Pcp Realty LLC to Ma Clean Energy Technology.

Somerset

1000 Elm Street, for $517,000

from Louise V. Arruda to Kylie S. Furtado.

30 Gray Street, for $405,000

from Lillian Brusebois Ft to Alexander Oamaral.

126 North Street, for $376,500

from Pavao Charles R Est to Jaden D. Dominski.

83 Shawomet Avenue, for $399,000

from Josue D. Carchipuendo to Emanuel L. Sousa.

Swansea

166 Cliff Avenue, for $420,000

from Sarah Clifford to Catherine A. Zahner.

180 Market Street, for $426,000

from Victoria L. Gagnon to Mark Canejo.

Marvel Street, for $125,000

from Mark A. Camara to David T. Turner.

1 Old Warren Road, for $360,000

from Katheel B. Worcester to Robin Haage.

Tiverton

1703 Crandall Road, for $189,000

from Portsmouth Properties LLC to Real Estate Inv Group LLC.

487 Nanaquaket Road, for $1,100,000

from Robert A. Costa to David M. Rapoport.

75 Waters Edge #75, for $1,550,000

from Marion J. Dancy to Fran M. Kochman.

Westport

139 Meadowbrook Lane, for $200,000

from Carmichael Nt to Eric Hurd.

429 Old County Road, for $357,600

from Joan L. Pearce to Dakotah Afonso.

137 Plymouth Boulevard, for $299,900

from Glen J. Boyer to Simonin Ft.

36 Robert Street, for $280,000

from Karen N. Albany to Mass Bay Renovation & Dev.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Swansea sells for $426,000.

