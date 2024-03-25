Inviting home in Swansea on 2 acres of land sells for over $400K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in Swansea is a quaint home that sold for $426,000.

Built in 1962, 180 Market Street is nestled on 2.25 acres of land. The cozy home has been completely updated and modernized to create a warm and inviting space.

With 984 square feet of living space, it features sundrenched rooms, gleaming hardwood floors, and trendy French doors.

The home offers two spacious bedrooms, a great kitchen, and a redone bathroom. A large garage was just built on the property with an overhead loft ready to give the owner additional space. The property was last sold in 2016 for $226,100.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

65 Coggeshall Street, for $450,000

from Nissn Sherry Est to Julie Duggan.

131 Fairway Drive #131, for $420,000

from Adam T. Morgado to 131 Fairway Dr LLC.

72 Milton Street, for $630,000

from Prosbert A. Etengeneng to Victor J. Demedeiros.

1269 N Hixville Road, for $360,800

from John L. Reed to T & A Realty TInc.

41 Sheldon Street, for $366,000

from Kimberly Campanale to Iduino M. De Almeida.

Fall River

53 2nd Street, for $275,000

from Luciano R. Valido to Second Page LLC.

530 2nd Street, for $275,000

from Luciano R. Valido to Second Page LLC.

1904 Bay Street, for $650,000

from Bayside Rt to 1904 Bay St Prop LLC.

326 Brayton Avenue, for $445,000

from Tejpath Realty LLC to Cameron A. Perrault.

73-77 Brown Street, for $620,000

from Hilario M. Melo to Dionisio J. Gil.

84 Danforth Street, for $1,100,000

from Lv Acquisitions LLC to Luis Y. Trenche.

887 Dwelly Street, for $465,000

from Rgk Rt to Cassandra P. Castor-Joseph.

320 Ferry Street, for $700,000

from Kssm LLC to John Afonso.

74 Fulton Street, for $750,000

from Edward O. Ferreira to K&mb Investments LLC.

219 Glasgow Street #2, for $249,000

from Daniel Quintal to Leslie Soares.

280 Glasgow Street, for $330,000

from Fernando J. Varao to Dawn Lezoche.

351 King Philip Street, for $718,500

from Tiffany Vassell to Paul K. Mccarthy.

1630 Meridan Street, for $830,000

from Santos Ft to David Torres.

549 Penn Street, for $460,000

from Dna Investments LLC to Shane R. Murray.

634 Prospect Street, for $365,000

from Patrick Lynch to Kevin Raposo.

20 Quequechan Street, for $550,000

from Brett B. Oconnor to Akee M. Walcott.

31 Roosevelt Street, for $275,000

from Kathryn N. Pereira to Thomas R. Paquet.

92 Weetamoe Street, for $575,000

from Anibal R. Costa to Ebenezer Grant.

242 Welcome Street, for $271,000

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb4 to Kyle Simons.

Freetown

16 Jethol Drive, for $490,000

from Lewellen Antoinette V Est to Vanessa Alves.

New Bedford

2834 Acushnet Avenue, for $725,000

from Gary J. Alves to Oui-Sie Holdings LLC.

314 Belair Street, for $455,000

from S P & L T Marashio Irt to 314 Belair St LLC.

82-84 Belleville Road, for $610,000

from Wilhon J. Seandrade to Catarina G. Misiewicz.

28-30 Capitol Street, for $472,000

from De Sousa Irt to Francisca Monteiro.

730 Church Street, for $475,000

from Ana Fenell to Jose F. Costa.

122 County Street, for $135,000

from Jose P & P C Tavares Ft to Jose V. Medeiros.

124 County Street, for $135,000

from Jose P & P C Tavares Ft to Jose V. Medeiros.

863 County Street, for $415,000

from Edwin Guzman to Laura Arango.

224 Court Street #3, for $285,000

from Robert J. Nanna to Emma Delacy.

77 Delano Street, for $450,000

from John Afons Property LLC to Herman Sanchez.

36-38 Dewolf Street, for $200,000

from Santos Janice A Est to Oliveira Investment Inc.

115 Durfee Street, for $249,000

from Durfee St Realty LLC to Madhu Realty LLC.

37 Ethel Street, for $379,000

from Real Estate Group LLC to Tiago Medeiros.

2 Harmony Street, for $300,000

from Edward Carpenter to Stephen Cordeiro.

10 Hawthorn, for $435,000

from David W. Robinson to Brian A. Lanouette.

85 Heritage Drive, for $465,000

from Geoffrey Grant to Robert Nanna.

41 Illinois Street, for $340,000

from Thomas S Rua Nt to Casandra Gagne.

118 Maxfield Street, for $450,000

from Shane D. Collins to Devoorah Mgmt Svcs LLC.

258-260 Nash Road, for $535,000

from Paz Re Investments LLC to Job A. Ventura-Garcia.

171 Osborne Street, for $490,000

from Madelyn M. Macedo to Jillian Johnson.

25 Reynolds Street, for $580,000

from Valentin Zarate to Pericles U. Correia.

508 Rockdale Avenue, for $600,000

from Stephen Bullock to Irladine D. Lopes.

63 Sycamore Street, for $239,900

from Lawrence R. Houbre to Cantons Property Mgmt LLC.

69 Walden Street, for $316,500

from Patricia A. Thomas to Mjc Holdings LLC.

54 Wright Street, for $2,675,000

from Pcp Realty LLC to Ma Clean Energy Technology.

Somerset

1000 Elm Street, for $517,000

from Louise V. Arruda to Kylie S. Furtado.

30 Gray Street, for $405,000

from Lillian Brusebois Ft to Alexander Oamaral.

126 North Street, for $376,500

from Pavao Charles R Est to Jaden D. Dominski.

83 Shawomet Avenue, for $399,000

from Josue D. Carchipuendo to Emanuel L. Sousa.

Swansea

166 Cliff Avenue, for $420,000

from Sarah Clifford to Catherine A. Zahner.

180 Market Street, for $426,000

from Victoria L. Gagnon to Mark Canejo.

Marvel Street, for $125,000

from Mark A. Camara to David T. Turner.

1 Old Warren Road, for $360,000

from Katheel B. Worcester to Robin Haage.

Tiverton

1703 Crandall Road, for $189,000

from Portsmouth Properties LLC to Real Estate Inv Group LLC.

487 Nanaquaket Road, for $1,100,000

from Robert A. Costa to David M. Rapoport.

75 Waters Edge #75, for $1,550,000

from Marion J. Dancy to Fran M. Kochman.

Westport

139 Meadowbrook Lane, for $200,000

from Carmichael Nt to Eric Hurd.

429 Old County Road, for $357,600

from Joan L. Pearce to Dakotah Afonso.

137 Plymouth Boulevard, for $299,900

from Glen J. Boyer to Simonin Ft.

36 Robert Street, for $280,000

from Karen N. Albany to Mass Bay Renovation & Dev.

