When Will Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Invivyd, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IVVD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The US$489m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$241m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$170m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Invivyd's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Invivyd is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$18m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 57% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Invivyd given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Invivyd has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

