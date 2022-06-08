INVL Baltic Real Estate acquired shares of UAB RE 1

INVL Baltic Real Estate

As it was announced, on 1 June 2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) concluded a purchase and sale agreement (hereinafter – “the Agreement”) regarding the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of UAB RE 1. More detailed information is presented here: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b6a38041693edd8149f063e1eadcb3e26&lang=en



The Company gives notice that on 7 June 2022 the full settlement and transfer of 100 percent shares of the UAB RE 1 to the Company’s ownership were completed. All the conditions set out in the Agreement have been fulfilled.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com







