INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund acquires Latvian cosmetics producer B2Y

Invalda INVL
·2 min read

INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund (“the Fund”), one of the largest private equity investment funds in the Baltic region, has completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in B2Y, a growing personal care products and cosmetics producer, headquartered in Latvia. B2Y will continue to be led by its founder and CEO Rita Lagzdina.

“We intend to grow B2Y organically and will seek consolidation opportunities in the sector“, says Vytautas Plunksnis, partner at INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund.

B2Y develops and manufactures natural skincare, oral and hair care, bath and shower products. B2Y distributes its products under its „Bio2You“ brand and also produces under private label contracts. Its head office and manufacturing facilities are located in Riga, Latvia. B2Y increased sales by 36 per cent to EUR 1.5 million in 2021 and it employs over 20 employees.

Rita Lagzdina, Founder and CEO of SIA B2Y, commented: “I envision B2Y as one of the leading skincare producers in the region and to achieve this goal we agreed to partner with INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund. B2Y has significant growth opportunities and now we have a strong backer to support growth to a new level.”

Deimantė Korsakaitė, Executive Partner of the Fund, commented: “B2Y becomes our fifth portfolio company. We enter the company envisioning significant growth of SIA B2Y in this industry. The Fund recognises that small businesses are one of the key parts of the global economy and as a manager of both, private and public money, aims to support entrepreneurship and growth of SMEs.”

About INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund

INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund with its total size of €165m is one of the largest private equity fund in the Baltics with the European Investment Fund (“EIF”) acting as its anchor investor. EIF has committed €30m with the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments, a key element of the Investment Plan for Europe (or the ‘Junker Plan’), as well as allocating resources from the Baltic Innovation Fund, the “fund of funds” initiative developed in cooperation with the governments of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. This aims to increase capital investment in high growth potential small and medium-sized enterprises in the Baltic States.

The Fund seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of companies, targeting majority or significant minority stake deals and writing tickets of €10m to €30m, that showcase high growth potential and the ability to compete on a truly global basis. The Fund is focused on the Baltic States and the neighbouring regions of Poland, Scandinavia and Central Europe specifically. The Fund so far has invested in four companies within the healthcare, civil engineering and environment management (plastic recycling and waste management) sectors.

The Fund is managed by one of Lithuania’s leading asset management companies INVL Asset Management, which is part of the Invalda INVL group. The group’s companies manage pension and mutual funds, alternative investments, individual portfolios, private equity assets, and other financial instruments. Over 250,000 clients in Lithuania and Latvia and international investors at the end of 2021 have entrusted the group with more than €1.5 billion of assets under management. Active since 1991 and with a solid track record, Invalda INVL boasts 30 years’ worth of experience in managing private equity assets in the Baltic countries and CEE landscape while developing companies into best-in-class market leaders.

Person authorized to provide additional information:
Deimantė Korsakaitė
the Executive Partner of the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund
E-mail: deimante.korsakaite@invl.com


  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosOttawa Declar

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • JPMorgan Strategists See Sure-Fire Sign It’s Time to Buy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists have identified what they say is a near bulletproof indicator to strengthen their argument that stock markets are poised to rally.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe bu

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Lyft tops earnings estimates, stock fluctuates after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lyft's most recent quarterly earnings.

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher as earnings roll in

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors considered another batch of solid quarterly corporate earnings results and looked ahead to more reports.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.