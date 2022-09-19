INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raised an additional USD 1.895 million

Invalda INVL

The INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, which invests in a fund of infrastructure assets managed by a company of global stature with a long track record, raised another USD 1.895 million from 7 investors.

An offering of the fund’s investment units ended on 15 September, bringing the capital raised to date by the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I to USD 39.390 million. A total of 95 investors have invested in the fund which invests in infrastructure in member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“Investor sentiment in the capital markets is still weighed down not just by the war in Ukraine but also by inflation, rising interest rates and slowing economic growth. But investors notice alternative ideas for investing in world-class funds, diversifying their portfolios and protecting them against loss of value,” says Vytautas Plunksnis, the INVL group’s Head of Private Equity.

Global infrastructure is an attractive asset class with the trait of inflation protection. A portfolio which is diversified both geographically and by deal size, predictable income flows, a stable regulatory environment, an investment-grade credit rating and leadership in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) area all make it possible to seek return for investors.

The strategy of investing in infrastructure assets is based on very long-term investment and high-quality core infrastructure in OECD member states. A large part of the portfolio consists of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, airports and seaports, product terminals and data centres.

Units of the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, are distributed by the INVL Family Office on a periodic basis.

The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is USD 145,000. The lifetime of the fund is 50 years, though opportunities for investors to realise their investments earlier are envisaged.

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity and other alternative investments. Over 290,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group's companies with the management of more than EUR 1.7 billion of assets.

