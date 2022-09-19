U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,870.00
    -20.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,792.00
    -130.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,839.00
    -94.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.40
    -11.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.79
    -0.32 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.50
    -10.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.37
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0038 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.30
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1398
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3400
    +0.4340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,513.02
    -1,566.94 (-7.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.02
    -37.43 (-8.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raised an additional USD 1.895 million

Invalda INVL
·2 min read
Invalda INVL
Invalda INVL

The INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, which invests in a fund of infrastructure assets managed by a company of global stature with a long track record, raised another USD 1.895 million from 7 investors.

An offering of the fund’s investment units ended on 15 September, bringing the capital raised to date by the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I to USD 39.390 million. A total of 95 investors have invested in the fund which invests in infrastructure in member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“Investor sentiment in the capital markets is still weighed down not just by the war in Ukraine but also by inflation, rising interest rates and slowing economic growth. But investors notice alternative ideas for investing in world-class funds, diversifying their portfolios and protecting them against loss of value,” says Vytautas Plunksnis, the INVL group’s Head of Private Equity.

Global infrastructure is an attractive asset class with the trait of inflation protection. A portfolio which is diversified both geographically and by deal size, predictable income flows, a stable regulatory environment, an investment-grade credit rating and leadership in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) area all make it possible to seek return for investors.

The strategy of investing in infrastructure assets is based on very long-term investment and high-quality core infrastructure in OECD member states. A large part of the portfolio consists of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, airports and seaports, product terminals and data centres.

Units of the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, are distributed by the INVL Family Office on a periodic basis.

The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is USD 145,000. The lifetime of the fund is 50 years, though opportunities for investors to realise their investments earlier are envisaged.

About the INVL group

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity and other alternative investments. Over 290,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group’s companies with the management of more than EUR 1.7 billion of assets. In the business for 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.

Contact person for further information:
Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management,
E-mail: vytautas.plunksnis@invl.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia is about to make a big announcement during a difficult time

    Nvidia Corp. faces a very different environment versus two years ago when it last launched a new chip architecture, one where demand is falling and its stock price has been more than halved over the year.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are two titans of the telecommunications industry, and each company's respective stocks have long been go-to vehicles for income-focused investors. Which of these dividend-paying telecom stocks is the better buy at today's prices? George Budwell: Telecom giant AT&T is a company in transition.

  • Markets: Bitcoin back below US$20,000 while Ether leads losses in crypto top 10

    Bitcoin fell back below US$20,000 in early Monday morning trading in Asia after breaching that support line overnight, while Ethereum led the losses in the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, which were all trading lower. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin dips below US$20,000; Ether, ETC fall post-Merge Fast facts Bitcoin fell by 3.4% in […]

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900

    A slip by the S&P 500 below key chart support at 3,900 opens the door to a test of June stock-market lows, a top Wall Street technician warns.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Dollar Tree Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Where Will SoFi Be in 3 Years?

    It's been a rough year in the stock market, especially for fintech investors. High inflation and rising interest rates put investors on edge, ramping up market volatility. One company feeling the pain is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the fintech that was a hot stock when it first went public in 2020.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Close to Lowest Level Since 2020 on Pre-Fed Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in cryptocurrencies on Monday put Bitcoin on the cusp of the lowest level since 2020 ahead of a global wave of monetary tightening that’s expected to stretch from Europe to the US this week.The largest digital token sank as much as 6.7% and was trading at $18,500 as of 7:10 a.m. in London. Ether shed up to 6.2%, struggling to hold the $1,300 mark. Coins like XRP and Polkadot posted heavier losses.Investors are bracing for volatility from the jumbo interest-rate hike expect

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.

  • Why Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Are an Exception to Goldman Sachs’ Outlook

    Goldman Sachs is clear that it most favors U.S. equities. But that doesn't mean other areas of the market aren't worth a look.

  • The Crown Estate — estimated at over $34B in assets — now belongs to King Charles III. But he won't have to pay the UK's 40% inheritance tax. Here's why

    It’s good to be King.

  • More Pain for Facebook and Nvidia

    Facebook and Nvidia , two of the flagships of tech, seem to be going through a real ordeal. Both companies lost tens of billions of dollars in market cap during the trading week ending September 16. The network giant Facebook, which is now called Meta Platforms, is only a shadow of what it was a year ago.

  • Can FuboTV Stock Bounce Higher After This Major Change?

    fuboTV's (NYSE: FUBO) stock is down significantly off its highs, as investors are shunning unprofitable growth stocks. As a result, fuboTV management is focusing on stemming the losses on the bottom line.

  • All eyes on another sizable rate hike from the Fed: What to know this week

    Markets face another hefty interest rate hike in the week ahead as policymakers continue their fight against stubborn inflation.

  • More Likely to 5x First: Upstart vs. Pagaya

    These two companies have similar business models but showed very different pictures in the second quarter.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Now for Decades of Passive Income

    Buying high-quality dividend stocks can be your ticket to earning a lifetime of passive income. Many companies have a long history of sustaining and growing their payouts and if they can keep that going, they can enable you to steadily cover more of your expenses with dividend income. Three top-tier dividend stocks for durable passive income are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).

  • What Does the Launch of a Crypto Exchange Backed by Wall Street Mean for Coinbase?

    Despite all the gloom and doom about crypto, it looks like Wall Street is finally jumping feet first into the pool. In August, we had the news that cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) was partnering with asset manager BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) on new crypto trading services for large institutional investors.

  • If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock

    After an epic rally from 2019 to 2021, shares of mobility chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) haven't done so well lately. Following yet another sell-off in the market (thanks, inflation), Qualcomm stock is again near its 52-week lows and off over 30% from its all-time high last year. This is now the third time in a year Qualcomm has fallen to this level -- and this time, it's trading for a meager 11 times trailing-12-month earnings per share.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?