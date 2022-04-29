INVL Technology Interim information for 3 months of 2022

INVL Technology

Equity of INVL Technology and the Company's net asset value as of 31 March 2022 was EUR 36,82 million or EUR 3.0509 per share (31 December 2021 these figures were EUR 36,21 million and EUR 2.9936 respectively).

Investments of the Company into managed companies amounted to EUR 35,01 million at the end of March 2021 and EUR 32,69 million at the end of March 2021.

The net profit of the Company for 3 months of 2022 was EUR 0,7 million; the net profit of the Company for 3 months of 2021 amounted to EUR 0,6 million.

INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, had equity of EUR 36.818 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, or EUR 3.0509 per share, an increase of 1.9% from the start of the year.

The company’s net profit for the quarter was EUR 0.7 million, which is 7.3% more than in the same period last year.

Following the end of INVL Technology’s investment period in July 2021, the company is focused on growing the businesses it owns along with their value. As of 31 March 2022, the value of INVL Technology’s financial assets was EUR 35 million.

The businesses that INVL Technology owns and manages had aggregated revenues of EUR 11 million in the first quarter this year, 37.7% more than in the same period last year. Gross profit rose 17.1% in the year to EUR 2.8 million.

The businesses increased their operating capacities and their labour costs grew as well. As a result, their aggregated EBITDA shrank 92% in the reporting period to EUR 34 000. They had an operating loss of EUR 290 000, compared to an operating profit of EUR 66 000 in the same period last year.

The cyber security firm NRD Cyber Security had revenue of EUR 1.16 million in this year’s first quarter, or 72.5% more than in the same period last year, while its EBITDA was EUR 171 000 and increased 3.6%. The company’s operating profit was EUR 0.15 million and grew 27.1%.

The Novian software and IT infrastructure services group had EUR 7.6 million of revenue in the first quarter of this year, which is 53.4% more than in the first quarter last year including the earnings of Elsis PRO. The Novian group’s EBITDA in January-March was a negative EUR 0.16 million, versus a corresponding a figure of EUR 24 000 last year. Its operating loss in the first quarter was EUR 0.4 million, compared to EUR 0.2 million last year.

The companies of the NRD Companies group, which work in business climate improvement and e-governance, had consolidated revenue of EUR 1.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, 5.5% less than in the year-earlier period. Its EBITDA was EUR 8 000, versus EUR 193 000 last year. This group’s operating loss of EUR 42 000 compares to its operating profit of EUR 126 000 in the first quarter of 2021.



In July 2016, INVL Technology began to operate as a closed-end investment company. Its management was assumed by INVL Asset Management – a part of Invalda INVL, one of the leading asset management groups in the Baltics. INVL Technology will operate as a closed-end investment company until 14 July 2026.

