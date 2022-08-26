U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.50
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,240.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,126.50
    -29.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.70
    -4.20 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.63
    +1.11 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9958
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0620
    +0.5920 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,440.20
    -252.43 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.71
    -2.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

INVL Technology results for 6 months of 2022

INVL Technology
·3 min read
INVL Technology
INVL Technology

Equity of the Company and the Company's net asset value as of 30 June 2022 was EUR 37.43 million or EUR 3.10 per share. At the end of 2021, these figures were EUR 36.13 million and EUR 2.99 respectively.

Investments of the Company into managed companies amounted to EUR 33.86 million at the end of June 2022 and EUR 31.80 million at the end of June 2021.

The net profit of the Company for 6 months of 2022 was EUR 1.28 million, the net profit of the Company for 6 months of 2021 amounted to EUR 1.31 million.

Additional information:

The equity and net asset value of INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, were EUR 37.432 million, or EUR 3.1017 per share, at the end of June this year. The figures rose 3.6% from the start of the year.

INVL Technology’s net profit in the first half of 2022 was EUR 1.277 million and remained at a similar level as in the same period last year (EUR 1.312 million).

Performance of INVL Technology’s business holdings

The businesses that INVL Technology owns and manages had aggregated revenues of EUR 21.7 million in the first half of this year, 19.5% more than in the same period of 2021. Their gross profit shrank 3.3% in the period of comparison to EUR 5.7 million, while their aggregated EBITDA was EUR 0.1 million and decreased 93.4%. The businesses’ performance was impacted by higher wage costs and weakened sales in foreign markets.

Lithuanian revenues of the businesses that INVL Technology owns and manages reached EUR 14.8 million and grew 47.6% compared with the year-ago period, while revenues abroad totalled EUR 6.9 million and fell 15.3%.

With the end of travel restrictions, INVL Technology’s companies are investing in active sales in foreign markets. “We think we’ll return sales in international markets to the pre-pandemic level already this year. Grounds for that are provided by contracts we have newly signed and are in the process of signing,” said Kazimieras Tonkūnas, INVL Technology’s managing partner.

International contracts that INVL Technology’s businesses have concluded this year include climate change monitoring, digital registries, consulting governments on digital transformation, and cyber security projects in countries such as Sint Maarten, Ghana, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, Rwanda, Egypt, Ghana, Bangladesh and Botswana.

“Higher fees for new contracts in Lithuania and new contracts abroad will have a positive impact in the second half of this year and next year,” INVL Technology’s head noted.

INVL Technology’s companies operate in three directions. The company NRD Cyber Security works in the area of cyber security, the Novian group of companies works in the area of software and IT infrastructure services, and NRD Companies’ businesses work in business climate improvement and e-governance.

In July 2016, INVL Technology began to operate as a closed-end investment company. Its management was assumed by INVL Asset Management – a part of the leading Baltic investment management and life insurance group INVL. INVL Technology will operate as a closed-end investment company until 14 July 2026.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Fed Chair Powell's Speech: The Two Words That Could Upset The S&P 500

    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may instill doubt about a pivot to rate-cutting by highlighting this Fed failure.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.23% and 1.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Investors Piling into NVIDIA, Chip Stocks Despite Weak Outlook

    Tech stocks are buoyant this morning despite NVIDIA's disappointing results.

  • Affirm stock plunges 14% as earnings beat but outlook comes up short

    Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. tumbled in after-hours trading Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company exceeded expectations with its latest results but delivered a lower-than-anticipated forecast that its chief financial officer described as prudent given macroeconomic uncertainty.

  • How the Stock Market Performs After Jackson Hole, According to History

    Major stock indexes have averaged gains in the month following the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium.