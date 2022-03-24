U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

INVO Bioscience to Exhibit at the 2022 Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS) Annual Meeting

  • INVO

SARASOTA, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), developers of the INVOcell®, an advanced fertility treatment technology which is currently available, is exhibiting the INVOcell solution at the 2022 Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS) Annual Meeting, taking place March 23-27 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)

Chris Myer, INVO's Senior VP, Business Development, Americas, and Bojan (Bo) Mitrovic, PhD, INVO's Director, Sales, US will both be available in Booth #314 discussing INVOcell with the broader Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) physician community.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "A key component to our go forward commercialization strategy is to synchronize and take an expanded, more comprehensive and direct approach toward our U.S. efforts. PCRS provides us an opportunity to easily connect with a number of U.S. IVF clinics that have already trained on the INVOcell device and the IVC treatment process, as well as introduce our solution to additional clinic operators interested in expanding their treatment options and overall capacity by introducing INVOcell to patients."

Pacific Coast Reproductive Society is a multidisciplinary medical specialty society providing Continuing Medical Education (CME) to physicians and allied healthcare professionals. The PCRS Annual Meeting provides an outstanding forum for the exchange of information and the advancement of the ideologies of reproductive medicine in a relaxed and collegial setting. Session topics have been carefully selected to bring you the highest quality, innovative CME, designed and presented by thought leaders in reproductive medicine.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. Our patented medical device, the INVOcell®, enables a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC," provides patients a more natural and intimate experience in comparison to other assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments. The IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization (IVF) and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (IUI). Our commercialization strategy involves the opening of dedicated INVO Centers focused on offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with 3 centers in North America now operational), as well as selling our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invo-bioscience-to-exhibit-at-the-2022-pacific-coast-reproductive-society-pcrs-annual-meeting-301509640.html

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

