INVO Bioscience Joins in Supporting RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association During its National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW)

- RESOLVE is a non-profit action-based, infertility and family building organization who want to see increased access to all family building options

- It's estimated that nearly 90% of couples in need of infertility treatment go without care

SARASOTA, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, today announced that it has joined in supporting RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, a non-profit action-based, infertility and family building advocacy organization who strive for increased access to all family building options. RESOLVE is currently hosting their National Infertility Awareness Week, from April 18 to April 24 (#NIAW2021).

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on creating alternative treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility and developers of INVOcell, the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC) used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)

"We are excited to be supporting RESOLVE's mission to ensure that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act. We believe that our effective and affordable treatment solution for patients diagnosed with infertility, INVOcell, can help address key infertility treatment challenges regarding cost, capacity constraints and access to care to help serve the very large, underserved patient population," stated Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other reproductive disorders. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit www.RESOLVE.org.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower-cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

