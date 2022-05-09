U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.24
    -132.10 (-3.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,245.70
    -653.67 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,623.25
    -521.41 (-4.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.08
    -77.48 (-4.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.35
    -7.42 (-6.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    -29.50 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.61 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3450
    -0.2150 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,032.52
    -3,279.65 (-9.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.76
    -65.62 (-8.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

INVO Bioscience to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INVO

Financial results to be released after market close;
Conference call to be conducted at 4:30 pm ET

SARASOTA, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the IVC procedure it enables, will report financial results for its first quarter 2022, ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Monday, May 16, 2022. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET, to review the results.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world&#39;s only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell&#xae;, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)
INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, May 16, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 833-756-0861 or 412-317-5751.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.invobioscience.com/investors/ or https://app.webinar.net/6XQVP1XJjRA.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available through May 23, 2022, at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, replay access code # 4725753. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.invobioscience.com/investors/ for 90 days.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company dedicated to expanding the assisted reproductive technology ("ART") marketplace by making fertility care accessible and inclusive to people around the world. Our flagship product is INVOcell®, a revolutionary medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC", provides patients a more natural, intimate, and more affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. The IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination ("IUI"). Our commercialization strategy is focused on the opening of dedicated "INVO Centers" offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with three centers in North America now operational), in addition to continuing to sell our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Bioscience
Steve Shum, CEO
978-878-9505
steveshum@invobioscience.com

Investors
Lytham Partners, LLC
Robert Blum
602-889-9700
INVO@lythampartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invo-bioscience-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-monday-may-16-2022-301542951.html

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart stock plunges 35% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. were plunging 35% in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which uses artificial intelligence in lending decisions, topped expectations with its most recent results but cut its forecast for the full year.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Plunge to 13-Month Low in Broad-Based Rout: Markets WrapRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands“We’ll hav

  • Ford reportedly sells Rivian stock at a discount

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Rivian stock after it was reported that Ford is selling 8 million shares of the EV startup.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Why Coinbase, Riot Blockchain, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of many crypto stocks struggled today, as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), continued to sell off over the weekend. The price of Bitcoin traded below $32,800 as of this writing. Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded nearly 12% lower, as of 10:38 a.m. ET today.

  • Curaleaf Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Novavax posts first quarterly profit, but misses expectations

    Shares of Novavax Inc. dropped more than 6% in the extended session Monday after the biotech company reported its first profitable quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street expected, and its sales were also below estimates.

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • Crocs and DraftKings Show That "Beat and Raise" Isn't Enough

    Thursday of last week should've been a good day for Crocs investors. A recent acquisition may have helped pad revenue, but even organic growth was strong at Crocs. Crocs now sees revenue of roughly $3.5 billion, translating to accelerating growth for the balance of the year.

  • Is It Smart To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of many tech and fintech stocks struggled today, as investors continued to navigate a difficult economic backdrop that is filled with uncertainty. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 4% lower, as of 12:11 p.m. ET today. Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 12% lower and shares of the large payments company Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen about 5%.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) By 43%?

    Does the May share price for Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Palantir stock plunges to all-time low after earnings, forecast miss

    Executives at Palantir Technologies Inc. see the software company as strongly positioned for the current uncertain environment, but shares were tanking on Monday after the company delivered a mixed earnings report and downbeat forecast.

  • Why Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Plummeted 18.5% in April

    Rising more than 19% through the first three months of 2022, shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) gave copper investors a lot of reasons to smile. While the S&P 500 tumbled 8.8% last month, shares of Freeport-McMoRan fell 18.5%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. In addition to the overall pessimism sweeping through the markets, investors clicked the sell button in response to management's report of a less auspicious forecast for 2022 and 2023 as well as unfavorable sentiment from Wall Street.