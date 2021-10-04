Invoca Named a Leader in Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing Report by Independent Research Firm

- Invoca recognized for its mastery of machine learning to magnify marketing impact

- Invoca is the top-ranked vendor in Strategy and among the top ranked in Market Presence categories

- Invoca received the top score possible in more than half of the total evaluation criteria, including product and technology innovation roadmap, ease of use, market approach and performance, and integrations.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leading active conversation intelligence platform for revenue teams, today announced that Forrester Research identified the company as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report . Invoca received the top score possible in 13 of 24 criteria, including product and technology innovation roadmap, ease of use, market approach and performance, and integrations. The report also stated that "Invoca is one of the few established conversation intelligence vendors that can legitimately claim AI capabilities."

Invoca was recognized as a vendor with the top possible score in the market presence category in this conversation intelligence evaluation. The Forrester report also cited that "Invoca has some of the strongest conversation intelligence capabilities for marketers. It increasingly offers features to support sales teams — such as automated QA scoring — and customers rave about the support they receive."

The report also evaluates Invoca's conversion intelligence solutions like Signal Discovery, saying that "Invoca's unique feature is its Signal Discovery tool, which uses unsupervised ML to automatically surface topics and relationships that users wouldn't know about otherwise. In addition to surfacing the "unknown unknowns" of your business they make it easier to build new topics that you want to track. Normally, these features surface false positives galore, but Invoca has cracked the code. All it lacks is real-time guidance features (for now), and support for more channels beyond voice."

"Being named a Leader in this report validates for us the strength of our platform, our vision, and our strong commitment to our customers' success. We are proud to have received the top score possible in more than half of the criteria," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Conversation Intelligence has become mission critical to enterprise brands. And we believe our placement as the top-ranked vendor in the Strategy category and among the top ranked in the Product and Technology Innovation Roadmap criterion demonstrates drive to be an innovator advancing the category and delivering value to customers."

From marketing and sales to eCommerce and customer experience, Invoca enables revenue teams to create better buying experiences, drive more leads, and increase revenue. Invoca serves the top consumer brands in high-consideration purchase industries, and its customer base now exceeds 2,300 customers including leading B2C brands in the automotive, real estate, financial services, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, retail, and home services industries.

The Forrester Wave™ is Forrester's evaluation of top products in an emerging technology market. The report assesses the core capabilities and strategies of these products based on an executive strategy briefing and/or product demo session, criteria questionnaire and customer reference calls/surveys.

The complete Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence: Sales and Marketing, Q4 2021 report is available for download here .

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

