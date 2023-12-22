Involta acquires data center in Harrison, says area shows promise for growth

HARRISON — An Iowa company announced Friday that it acquired a data center on a 24.5-acre site in the village of Harrison.

Involta said it "plans to extend the data center footprint to an expandable campus with up to 20 MW of capacity to meet the growing and anticipated demands for colocation, cloud and connectivity services in the emerging tech hub."

The data center, at W6149 Old Highway Road, was previously owned by Kimberly-Clark Corp., according to Chad Pelishek, assistant village manager. Harrison is in both Calumet and Outagamie counties, east of Appleton.

“The village is excited for what the future holds related to Involta’s investment in the village of Harrison," Pelishek said in an email to The Post-Crescent Friday. "Involta’s growth plans align well with the village’s growth plans to diversify the local economy and we look forward to long-term relationship with them.”

Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North, the northeastern Wisconsin economic development corporation, also welcomed the company to the area, saying it would stimulate growth across key sectors.

Headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Involta is "a leading, enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, empowers clients to reimagine their worlds through technology," according to the company's news release.

“The Green Bay market is a sought-after region across our portfolio of enterprise clients spanning health care organizations, manufacturers and financial institutions,” Bruce Lehrman, founder and vice chairman of the board of directors for Involta, said in the release.

Brandon Yansky, Involta's vice president of new markets, said, "It’s our first double-digit data center campus investment, and the New North region is the ideal location to expand our footprint on a very large scale. We are excited to build and strengthen our relationships across the markets in this vibrant area, including Madison and Milwaukee."

Involta pointed to the area's moderate temperatures, which will help regulate power demands, as well as "attractive tax incentives and the recent designation by the Biden administration confirming the state as an official U.S. Regional Tech Hub."

The company did not disclose how much the acquisition cost.

