Involta Earns 2022 Best in KLAS Distinction For Healthcare Partial IT Outsourcing

·4 min read

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, is pleased to announce it has been highlighted in the 2022 Best in KLAS report in the Partial IT Outsourcing category. This designation, published in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report by research and insights firm KLAS, recognizes providers who excel at enabling healthcare with the technology and support needed to improve patient care.

(PRNewsfoto/Involta, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Involta, LLC)

Ranking sixth on the Partial IT Outsourcing list with a 92.6 overall performance score signifies Involta's proven expertise and impact across this most critical sector. Notably, Involta received outstanding performance ratings across several key areas, including 100% of survey respondents asserting, "Involta exceeds expectations," and they "would buy from Involta again."

"Being ranked in this report is a direct reflection of Involta's commitment to transforming healthcare and empowering organizations with the robust IT services required to deliver better patient outcomes in today's rapidly evolving landscape," said Jim Buie, President of Involta. "Our team's dedication to innovation and solving complex healthcare challenges continues to prevail, from developing industry-leading solutions to support regulatory frameworks to delivering unmatched customer service. We are honored to have earned this esteemed recognition and thank our clients for providing their unbiased, excellent ratings and trusting Involta to support their dynamic operational needs, critical data and digital transformation."

Involta's suite of healthcare IT encompasses innovative data center services that support healthcare platforms for precision medicine, EMR hosting, PACs/imaging, data analytics, telemedicine and multiple electronic health records applications. Healthcare is 38% of Involta's business reaching 13 states and growing, supporting over 12,000 physicians and 7.4 million visits per year.

In 2021, the company introduced Involta SecureHealth℠ to safeguard healthcare platforms and data by integrating managed detection and response services. Its PULSE Platform℠ is a suite of customized IT services hosted in Involta's fully redundant, SOC 2-audited data centers with colocation uptime exceeding HIPAA and industry standards. In addition, Involta's Healthcare Advisory Board plays an integral role in advancing the company's healthcare mission.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

This elite designation marks the company's inaugural Best in KLAS appearance. In 2021, Involta was also KLAS reviewed and rated for its IT outsourcing abilities. To learn more about Involta's healthcare IT services, visit involta.com/industries/healthcare.

About Involta
Involta is an award-winning hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm orchestrating digital transformation for the nation's leading enterprises. Involta's ongoing mission is rooted in partnership. Its personalized approach identifies customers' requirements while earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, keeping with the Involta brand promise.

Involta pairs strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned data centers and infrastructure assets, empowering businesses with necessary security and reliability requirements. Its well-defined, rigorous process to deliver hybrid cloud, edge, consulting, and data center services have earned the company several designations, including a KLAS rating and review for partial healthcare IT outsourcing excellence. The company has also been recognized on several CRN lists and has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc.5000 for nine consecutive years.

Involta enables customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business. To learn more about Involta, visit involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft-ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

Media Contact:
JSA for Involta
1.866.695.3629
jsa_involta@jsa.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/involta-earns-2022-best-in-klas-distinction-for-healthcare-partial-it-outsourcing-301483298.html

SOURCE Involta

