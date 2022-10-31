U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,899.00
    -12.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,812.00
    -84.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,531.50
    -55.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.40
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.53
    -1.37 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.20
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.79
    -0.60 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1541
    -0.0074 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6400
    +1.2200 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,754.46
    +62.87 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.70
    +23.34 (+4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.39
    +14.72 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Invygo raises $10M to make long-term car subscription a breeze

1
Ivan Mehta
·4 min read

Invygo, a startup operating in UAE and Saudi Arabia, has raised $10 million in its Series A funding led by MEVP as it works to scale its car rental service in the region.

The Middle East-based startup, founded by Eslam Ahmed Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo in 2019, has raised $14.3 million to date. Al Rajhi Partners, Arab Bank, Amana Capital and Palm Drive Capital and existing backers Signal Peak Ventures and Knollwood Investment Advisory also participated in the new round.

Car subscription offerings

Invygo offers three kinds of rental services. The short-term rental allows individuals to rent a car for one, three, six, or nine months. The long-term leasing enables renting of a car for 12, 24 or 36 months. And then there is the subscribe-to-own model — which offers brand-new or semi-used — cars on a 24 or 36-month rental period with a start fee that's much less than the traditional down payment offered at the dealership, the startup says.

Users looking for a short-term rental can go to the website, look at the available cars, and book a rental. On the platform, the company provides car details like model number, year of the make, and kilometers the car has clocked. They can also filter the results by car type, fuel type, transmission type, and color.

Image Credits: Invygo

Invygo also offers a range of value adds such as doorstep delivery, replacement of car, maintenance, regular insurance, and a round-the-clock helpline.

At the end of the leasing period in the subscribe-to-own model, the customer can pay whatever amount is left to own the car — this amount is specified while making the booking — to purchase the vehicle outright. Founders said that it is working with different financial institutions to provide different options like loans to pay off the last bit of the ballooning amount.

"We've split the full payment of the car into three. Normally, you have a massive downpayment of around 20% and then your monthly installments with no way to get out of that commitment. Our starting fee is around 5% and you have the option to cancel your plan at any time without any penalty," Ganjoo said in a call with TechCrunch.

Invygo takes a cut from the subscription price, but the company didn't specify how much. It is not profitable yet, the startup said.

Roughly 200 cars are available for subscription in Saudi Arabia and 100 in UAE on the platform on a typical day. The startup works with partners including local car rental services and dealerships to source the cars, it said.

Growing subscribe-to-own service

Ahmed Hussein said that the Invygo's focus right now is to grow the subscribe-to-own program that it launched in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

"Currently, subscribe-to-own represents 10% of our overall business. Over time we are aiming to grow it to represent 50% of our business. In Saudi Arabia in particular, we anticipate subscribe-to-own will become 70% of our business there as people want to own an asset and have it in their name, "he said.

The most attractive part about the subscribe-to-own plan is that customers are not obliged to pay a balloon payment to own the car, the startup said. They can cancel the plan at any time without any penalty. What's more, it is creating an alternative credit score for people based on driver behavior and payment patterns. The startup is using this score to provide financing for the remaining payments themselves or through a network of banks.

Competition and the road ahead

There are a few startups in the region that provide competitive monthly rental options. There is Ekar, which last raised $17.5 in its series B funding in 2019, and Swapp, which has partnered with Uber-owned Careem to offer flexible car rentals on the super app. Invygo believes that its offering is different as they are focusing more on long-term subscriptions and potential ownership of the car.

The founders think that their competitors are traditional institutes that provide car financing. "What we do is to provide you financing in a more accessible way without making any commitment," they said.

In the next 12 months, Invygo wants to expand its subscriber base in both markets. It also wants to keep an eye out for expansion in markets like Qatar, Egypt, or Pakistan if it sees a substantial opportunity.

Recommended Stories

  • Zebra Labs raises $5M to help Chinese celebrities enter the metaverse

    In June, Chinese pop-punk singer Wowkie Zhang released a music video where he encounters a virtual character in a hyper-colored, animated world that is reminiscent of Pixar films. The avatar, sporting Gen-Z-styled silver hair, a yellow and black oversize sweat, and baggy pants, makes hip-hop moves to Zhang's catchy, light-hearted tune. The virtual character isn't a one-off creation; instead, Zebra Labs, which produced the video, is turning him into a piece of reusable intellectual property that can be bought as NFTs on marketplaces and appear in other virtual occasions like video games.

  • Money Fellows, an Egyptian fintech digitizing money circles, raises $31M funding

    Egyptian fintech Money Fellows has raised $31 million in what it describes as the first close of its Series B investment. The round, which the startup expects to top up in the coming months, was led by CommerzVentures, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) and Arzan Venture Capital. Other participating investors include Partech, Sawari Ventures, Invenfin, National Investment Company (NIC), 4DX Ventures and P1Ventures.

  • Bengaluru launches QR train ticketing service on WhatsApp

    WhatsApp users in the city of Bengaluru can now use the instant messaging app to purchase train tickets and recharge their travel passes, the Meta-owned platform said Monday in what it described as "the first-ever QR ticketing service" for its app. WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) said they have partnered to launch a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service for the city's rapid transit system named Namma Metro.

  • Hong Kong to explore legalizing retail crypto trades in reversal of previous proposal

    Hong Kong has proposed allowing retail investors to trade in cryptocurrencies and crypto exchange-traded funds and plans to conduct pilots in NFT issuance and CBDC as it looks to regain its status as a global financial hub. The city had last year proposed limiting crypto trade to professional investors, a move that saw many crypto entrepreneurs shift base to friendlier jurisdictions such as Dubai and Singapore. Hong Kong will review property rights for tokenized assets and explore legalizing smart contracts “to provide a solid legal foundation for their development,” it said.

  • Elon Musk refutes Twitter layoff timing to affect year-end compensation

    Elon Musk, Chief Twit, has refuted claims from a New York Times report this weekend that states he plans to lay off employees before Tuesday, November 1, thus cutting staff off from receiving stock grants as part of their compensation. In response to a tweet from Eric Umansky, deputy managing editor of ProPublica, that said Musk was "making sure to fire people at Twitter before part of their year-end compensation kicks in on Tuesday," Musk said: "This is false." Umansky's tweet included a screenshot of a highlighted portion of the NYT story that also noted stock grants make up a significant portion of an employee's pay, and by laying off workers before that date, Musk may avoid paying the grants.

  • Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years

    Thousands are gathering on Florida’s Space Coast to watch SpaceX launch the massive Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time since 2019. SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. While the Space Force originally intended to launch the USSF-44 mission in late 2020, it was repeatedly delayed due to payload readiness issues.

  • Roomba robot vacuums are up to 35 percent off at Amazon

    Among the discounted models include the affordable but excellent Roomba 694.

  • Mopar shows off its electrified Jeep 'CJ Surge' concept at SEMA 2022

    At SEMA 2022, Mopar showed of the Jeep CJ Surge, an EV restomod that could become the basis for an electrified classic muscle car renaissance.

  • Treasury yields climb as Fed decision looms

    Yields on U.S. debt rose ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting. Busy week also sees Bank of England meeting and nonfarm payrolls data

  • Marketmind: Fed peak rate talk meets China curbs, grain strain

    A potentially pivotal week for U.S. monetary policy has been given a new twist from fresh 'terminal rate' speculation, with worrying world growth signals from China and global inflation fears stoked by higher grain prices. Despite some share-shocking earnings from U.S. mega caps, the broader stock market was buoyed last week by hopes this week's Federal Reserve policy decision would signal a downshift in the size of rate hikes from a fourth straight 75 basis-point rise this Wednesday to a half-point move in December. But separate weekend reports indicated this may be accompanied by guidance toward a higher peak rate of 5%, with Fed futures for May now just a whisker below that level and Goldman Sachs reported to have upped its terminal rate forecast by a quarter point to 5% by March.

  • The Scariest Part of Meta Platforms' Q3 Isn't the Earnings Miss. It's This.

    The development of its metaverse is proving very, very expensive, and spending on the project isn't abating anytime soon. Rather, the biggest red flag quietly waving within its third-quarter numbers is how little Meta has to show for a marked increase in its selling and marketing spending. Meta's got a more immediate problem to solve, however, which might make its metaverse efforts moot.

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 5 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • Spend it like Buffett: When red-hot inflation 'swindles almost everybody,’ try these 10 frugal habits the Oracle of Omaha himself uses to pinch pennies

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with just about everything, from his breakfast to his house.

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • Musk Says He’s Chief Twit, ‘No Idea’ Who Twitter’s CEO Is

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has “no idea” who Twitter Inc.’s chief executive officer is, he said in a tweet on Sunday. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsThe billionaire entrepreneur respo

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 44.1% to 52.1%, According to Wall Street

    The analysts who follow these fast-growing businesses think their stock prices could shoot much higher.

  • Stocks Poised to Fall Monday

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday is widely expected to lift its target rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth straight time. On Friday, economists are expecting a gain of 195,000 nonfarm jobs.

  • Big Pension Sells Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PNO cut positions in Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder, and initiated a stake in Marsh & McLennan in the third quarter.