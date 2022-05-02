U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,968.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,062.00
    -11.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.40
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.51
    +0.34 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0730
    -0.1080 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,543.61
    -17.33 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.20
    -1.46 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

The INX Digital Company Reports Business Updates and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INXDF

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD) (the "Company"), the owner of digital asset trading platforms, a broker-dealer and an inter-dealer broker, announced today that the annual report on Form 20-F of INX Limited. (INXATS: INX), containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD&#x002019;SFIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES
INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’SFIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Raised $83.6 million in the first-ever registered security IPO on the blockchain

  • Completed Reverse Take Over (RTO) of Valdy Investments with a further equity raise of $39.6 Million CAD/$29.4 US Million and listed INX's parent company on Canada's NEO Exchange

  • Listed the INX Token on the INX Securities ATS.

  • Announced Board approval of $5 million buy-back of tokens and/or shares

  • Acquired interdealer-broker ILS Brokers and broker-dealer/ATS Openfinance

  • Qualified to operate as a money transmitter in thirty-eight (38) US states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico

  • Grew employees from 15 to 87

2021 was a pivotal year for INX, as the company completed the world's first ever IPO of a registered security on the blockchain. The IPO raised $83.6MM from 7,250 retail and institutional investors across 73 countries. The INX token is now listed on the INX Securities ATS (formerly Openfinance).

INX simultaneously completed a reverse takeover of Valdy Investments in Canada, raising a further $39.6MM CAD from selling equity and resulting in the listing of its equity on Canada's NEO exchange.

In building out our 'nose-to-tail' solution for digital assets, INX purchased ILS Brokers, an NFA regulated interdealer broker with 20 years of history trading with 50+ tier 1 and tier 2 banks, transacting over $95 billion in trade volume per year. The company also completed the purchase of the Openfinance broker/dealer and ATS, renaming them as INX Securities.

The purchases enable INX to aid companies seeking to raise capital from their own communities through the minting and distribution of digital securities, which are then able to be listed on the INX Securities ATS.

On the headline, INX reports a cumulative loss of $215MM. However this number includes a marked-to-market accounting liability to INX token holders of $161.2MM and token warrant liability of $19.8MM. It also includes one-time significant costs associated with the initial token offering (ended April 2021) and Reverse Take Over Transaction which listed the Company's on the NEO Canadian Exchange (listed on Jan 24th 2022 NEO:INXD), of $6.8MM. In addition, the amount includes a $10.9MM of share-based payments.

Therefore, our adjusted net loss, which is calculated by subtracting from our net loss these liabilities and expenses, is $16.3MM. Adjusted net loss is a non-IFRS measure.

"2021 was an exciting time for our company as we completed two significant financings and listed two separate publicly traded instruments in two separate jurisdictions. The INX community has grown significantly as both token and equity holders share our vision of the digital future. In 2021 we laid the table for the inevitable migration of assets onto the blockchain and in 2022 we look to execute. With considerable updates to our technology and capabilities, we will begin to fire on all cylinders - attracting new users through our soon to be released app, and introducing them to exciting public and private offerings that will join with us their own significant communities." reported Shy Datika, CEO.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.
The Company is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which it raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, the Company's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the NCIB and the terms of the NCIB, including the price and number of common shares that may be purchased. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including with respect to: the development of the digital asset industry. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to regulatory developments and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward- looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

All information contained in this press release with respect to the corporate entities referenced herein was supplied, for inclusion herein, by the respective parties and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

The NEO Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information
Contact:
The INX Digital Company, Inc.
Investor Relations
+1 855 657 2314
Email: investorrelations@inx.co

Douglas Borthwick
Chief Business Officer
Email: douglas.borthwick@inx.co

SOURCE The INX Digital Company, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up AeroVironment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Share Registry?

    Every investor in AeroVironment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVAV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    This morning, we issued two press releases, our earnings press release, providing a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and the release relating to the FDA's action on the AXS07 NDA. During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be snatching up shares of the telemedicine company after its share price plunged 40% last week following the release of the company's first-quarter financial results. Investors focused their attention on the fact that the company recorded a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge and significantly lowered its annual guidance.

  • Devon Energy, Diamondback Earnings Soar; Shale Oil Stocks Hike Payouts, Not Production

    Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy earnings boomed late Monday. The shale oil stocks hiked payouts but won't up production despite $100 oil.