INX ONE TO FACILITATE HOLLYWOOD'S FIRST ENTERTAINMENT SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING

·6 min read

Advent Token Begins Primary Capital Raise on the INX ONE Unified Platform for Security Tokens and Cryptocurrencies – Offering Investors a Chance to Own a Piece of Hollywood

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a broker-dealer, inter-dealer broker, announced today that its newly-launched INX ONE platform will enable the primary capital raise of Advent Token, the first digital security that opens the door to profit participation in Hollywood movies, television shows and video games created by Advent Entertainment, a leading film and entertainment funding company. The offering is now available for the first 2,000 potential U.S. accredited investors and all non-U.S. investors on October 24, 2022.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’SFIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES

"We are very excited to offer Advent Entertainment on INX ONE. From blockbuster motion pictures to metaverse experiences, Advent is delivering access to the digital entertainment sector like never before," said Shy Datika, CEO of INX. "Until now, only an elite group of investors could reap the benefits from these types of opportunities. By democratizing alternative investments, investors from all over the world are able to take advantage of the wealth of opportunities that are available through digital assets like the Advent Token."

Advent Token is also the first token offering on the newly converged INX ONE platform - the only fully-regulated platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered security tokens and cryptocurrencies. INX ONE offers a seamless and secure single point of entrance for institutional and retail investors to maximize opportunities to engage with digital financial instruments. It is also a true Token-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform designed for capital raise purposes – streamlining the entire issuance process by offering everything needed to quickly and easily issue a digital security token and to raise capital.

"We are so excited that Advent Token is launching on INX ONE. After my first meeting with INX over a year ago I knew they were the exchange we wanted," said Lee Baker, CEO of Advent Entertainment. "We are stepping into new territory with the Advent Token by giving people a chance to join in on the profits of Hollywood. We are also building a community with films, television, virtual reality, augmented reality, games, NFTs, the Metaverse and web 3. Having a partner that ensures all regulatory and compliance procedures are in place is essential in the rising market of digital securities. With INX handling everything we get to focus on what we do best."

Advent Token was created by the Advent Entertainment team, which includes two Academy Award winners, Phillip Goldfine and Keith Merrill, and is led by Lee Baker and Jarom Sidwell, who have worked on projects such as Avatar, Avengers, Spiderman, Race to Witch Mountain, as well as with Stan Lee. The Advent team has created a slate of film and television projects and plans to use Advent Token, along with other digital assets, to enhance fan participation, as well as enable them to potentially profit from the projects from start to finish.

To learn more about INX, which continues to lead the industry in providing novel trading and capital-raising financial instruments to enterprises and companies worldwide, which includes INX ONE visit https://www.inx.co/. For more information about Advent Token, please visit https://adventtoken.com/.

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, INX has made certain assumptions, including with respect to, the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the offering of non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards, and the development of the digital asset industry. Although INX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

The NEO Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.‍

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‍

For further information, contact:

The INX Digital Company, Inc.
Investor Relations
+1 855 657 2314
Email: investorrelations@inx.co

For more information, contact:                                                                                                                                                                                             
Liz Whelan
liz@lwprconsulting.com
(312) 315-0160

 

SOURCE The INX Digital Company, Inc.

