U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,759.20
    -30.73 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,086.00
    -97.78 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.04
    -169.15 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.44
    -40.72 (-2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.25
    +0.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.60
    +5.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9850
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1740 (+4.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1267
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1870
    -1.8490 (-1.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,978.13
    -297.52 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.90
    +4.38 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

INX ONE LAUNCHES AS FIRST AND ONLY FULLY-REGULATED TRADING PLATFORM FOR BOTH SECURITY TOKENS AND CRYPTOCURRENCIES

0
·6 min read

The only wholly-integrated platform for global investors offers a wealth of opportunities to participate in, and benefit from, the new digital economy

 NEW YORK and TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker, has announced today that its security token trading platform and cryptocurrency trading platform have converged and now offer a seamless and secure single point of entrance called INX ONE – the world's first and only fully-regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered security tokens and cryptocurrencies. With INX ONE, institutional and retail investors can maximize opportunities to engage with digital financial instruments. INX ONE also provides a full suite of services for issuers looking to raise money through a security token offering.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited)
INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited)

"The launch of INX ONE marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the digital economy. Never before have investors and issuers had an opportunity to bring their unique communities together on a single, regulated, global hub for digital assets on the blockchain," said INX's CEO Shy Datika. "By bringing together our security token trading platform with our cryptocurrency trading platform and primary offering services, INX is pioneering a new era of digital asset investing for both primary and secondary markets that benefits everyone - not just a select few."

INX ONE builds on the company's mission to increase access for U.S. and international investors to the growing opportunities in the digital economy. Furthermore, the launch of INX ONE sets a global standard for effectively achieving democratization in financial markets, while simultaneously providing the necessary regulatory guardrails through close collaboration with U.S. and global regulators.

"INX ONE offers a truly unique user experience, where customers onboard once, fund their account with crypto or fiat, and are also able to seamlessly transfer between the different asset classes, including participating in security token offerings," said Itai Avneri, INX's Deputy CEO & COO. "There are more than 300 exchanges in the world and INX ONE is the first and only platform that allows institutions and retail investors the opportunity to fully engage in the wealth of opportunities the digital economy offers."

For security token issuers, INX ONE is a true Token-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform designed for capital raise purposes. The unified, regulated hub streamlines the issuance process by providing everything needed to quickly and easily issue a digital security token to raise capital. An end-to-end solution for issuers, INX ONE Issuance Services includes transfer agent, broker/dealer, and ATS licenses to raise capital and list the token for secondary trading, smart contract design, and marketing and promotion support. INX holds all of the necessary licenses issuers need, along with a global team of experts to offer guidance along the way.

"INX ONE is a continuation of a journey that started with INX's initial public offering of the INX Token and now includes a massive step forward in shaping the blockchain asset industry with an integrated and regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. We see INX as a bridge between the legacy capital markets and their future," Datika added.

In 2021, INX became the first SEC-registered digital security IPO – closing with $83.6 million in gross proceeds from over 7,300 retail and institutional investors. 92.9 million INX Tokens were sold in the IPO. INX continues to lead the industry in providing novel trading and capital raising financial instruments to enterprises and companies worldwide.

For more information about INX, visit https://www.inx.co/

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies.  With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, INX has made certain assumptions, including with respect to, the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the offering of non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards, and the development of the digital asset industry. Although INX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

The NEO Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.‍

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‍

For further information, contact:

The INX Digital Company, Inc.
Investor Relations
+1 855 657 2314
Email: investorrelations@inx.co

For more information, contact:     

Liz Whelan
liz@lwprconsulting.com
(312) 315-0160

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inx-one-launches-as-first-and-only-fully-regulated-trading-platform-for-both-security-tokens-and-cryptocurrencies-301631391.html

SOURCE The INX Digital Company, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c8247.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Down This Morning

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Definite Buy Right Now?

    In this video, I will be talking about the current state of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), which was recently ranked the No. 1 artificial intelligence software platform in 2021 market share and revenue, beating the likes of Microsoft, IBM, Amazon's AWS, and Alphabet.

  • Stocks turn lower, chip stocks Nvidia and AMD dip

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how stocks are trading following the Fed’s 75-basis-point rate hike.

  • Novavax stock dives after JPMorgan downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Novavax stock performance after JPMorgan downgrades its shares to Underweight from Neutral.

  • Why UPS Stock Just Dropped

    Last week, an earnings warning from FedEx (NYSE: FDX) torpedoed the entire transportation sector, devastating shares of FedEx itself -- and taking the stock of archrival United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) down with it. Today, UPS stock is falling once again -- down 3.2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET -- but don't blame FedEx for today's sell-off. Blame British banker Barclays.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before September Ends

    The Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control by ramping up interest rates and that's weighing on stock prices, which pushes up dividend yields. One sector that has gotten hit particularly hard due to its sensitivity to rates is the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Three Fool.com contributors think Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Macerich (NYSE: MAC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) look like compelling buys at this moment.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are significantly outperforming other technology stocks to the downside today. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 1.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET, QuantumScape stock was lower by 6%. If successfully commercialized, solid-state battery technology should provide faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.