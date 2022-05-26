IO Biotech Announces Two Presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2022

IO Biotech

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform, announced today two poster presentations highlighting clinical trials in progress with IO102-IO103 as an investigational agent in combination with pembrolizumab in metastatic solid tumors and in untreated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2022. The meeting will be held in-person and virtually June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago.



Presentation Details

Poster Title: Randomized Phase 3 trial of IO102-IO103 plus pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with previously untreated, unresectable, or metastatic melanoma

Abstract Number: TPS9589

Session: June 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM - 4:15 PM Hall A-14397

Presenter: Alexander Eggermont, M.D., Ph.D.

Poster Title: Phase 2 study of the IDO/PD-L1-targeted immune-modulatory vaccine, IO102-IO103, plus pembrolizumab as first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), or urothelial bladder cancer (UBC)

Abstract Number: TPS2699

Session: June 5, 2022 from 8:00 - 11:00 AM Hall A-14355

Presenter: Jonathan Riess, M.D.

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational cancer immunotherapy designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the key proteins indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO) and PD-L1.

About IO Biotech



IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform. The T-win® platform is a novel approach to cancer immunotherapy designed to activate naturally occurring T cells to target immunosuppressive mechanisms. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead immuno-oncology candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through clinical and preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional offices within the United States (New York, New York and Rockville, Maryland) and United Kingdom (Monmouthshire).

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding future clinical trials, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D.

President and CEO

IO Biotech, Inc.

mz@iobiotech.com

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Raena Mina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

646-606-1438

rmina@lifescicomms.com



