IO-Link Market worth $33.9 billion by 2028- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IO-Link market is projected to reach USD 33.9 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 13.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise in demand for IO-Link solutions can be attributed to rising demand for industry 4.0 and growing demand for remote configuration, monitoring, and maintenance.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=53529378

Browse in-depth TOC on "IO-Link Market
207 – Tables
58 – Figures
231 – Pages

IO-Link wired segment to propel market growth during forecast period.

IO-Link wired is used in automated production in industrial environments for linking sensors and actuators. It supports a master–slave configuration with passive connection points, which further reduces wiring requirements. IO-Link wired communication offers transmission of three different data types: service data, process data, and event data. Owing to this, the IO-Link wired segment is expected to account a larger market share of the IO-Link market in 2028.

IO-Link devices segment is expected to dominate IO-Link market in 2028

In 2028, the IO-Link devices segment is expected to dominate the IO-Link market. IO-Link devices refer to intelligent sensors or actuators such as converters, device circuit breakers, I/Os, safety relays, and motor starters connected to a system. IO-Link makes it possible to drive industrial communication from the lowest level of automation—the sensor level. A device has identification data, e.g., type designation, serial number, or parameter data, that is readable over the IO-Link protocol. In addition, IO-Link devices can supply detailed diagnostics data that can be used for preventive maintenance and servicing.

In 2028, discrete industries segment to account largest share of IO-Link market

The discrete industries segment is expected to account the largest share of the IO-Link market in 2028. Discrete manufacturing involves parts and systems such as nuts and bolts, brackets, wires, assemblies, and individual products. A discrete product at the end of its life cycle can be broken down into its components, which can be recycled. Discrete manufacturers use a bill of materials (BOM), and production follows a route, e.g., an assembly line. Discrete manufacturers use automation systems to operate and control motors, robots, and conveyors. Increasing global competition and growing consumer demand encourage discrete manufacturers to improve their production quality and reduce operational costs.

The handling and assembly automation segment to dominate IO-Link market in 2028

Handling and assembly processes are strongly influenced by the products being manufactured in a plant and require flexibility and openness to develop and implement individual processes. The increasing complexity of products and the growing need to run multiple products on the same line have increased the pressure on manufacturers. Hence, IO-Link, being a serial communication standard and capable of connecting valves and RFID read heads, is gaining traction in the market for the smooth operation of handling and assembly processes. Some of the benefits offered by IO-Link in the handling and assembly automation include simplified connection of RFID read heads, valve terminals, and standard sensors; modular construction of equipment; easy electrical connection; and reduction of resources required. Thus, the handling and assembly automation segment to dominate the IO-Link market in 2028.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=53529378

Europe likely to hold largest share of IO-Link market during forecast period

Europe is likely to account the largest share of the IO-Link market during the forecast period. The region focuses on developing highly advanced connected cars and autonomous vehicles, thereby accelerating the demand for IO-Link solutions. The region produces a large number of motor vehicles, aerospace parts, and robots. Thus, the robots manufacturing industry and aerospace industry are an integral part of Europe's economy. These industries help the IO-Link market to grow rapidly. Also, the region houses leading players in the IO-Link market, such as Siemens AG, Balluff GmbH, ifm electronics GmbH, and SICK AG.

Siemens AG (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US); OMRON Corporation (Japan); Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Balluff GmbH (Germany); ifm electronic GmbH (Germany); Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany); SICK AG (Germany); Festo SE & Co. KG (Germany); SMC Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players in the IO-Link market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=53529378

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Component, Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2027

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global forecast to 2027

Photoelectric Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Through Beam, Retroreflective, Reflective), Range, Structure, Beam Source, Output, Application (Industrial Manufacturing, Food and Beverages) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Smart Manufacturing Market by Information Technology, Enabling Technology, Industry (Process and Discrete) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World) (2021-2027)

China IoT Market by Hardware (Processor, Memory, Logic, Sensor, & Connectivity), Software (Real-Time Streaming, Network Security, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, & Bandwidth Management), Platform, Service, and Application - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/io-link-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/io-link.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/io-link-market-worth-33-9-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301772727.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

