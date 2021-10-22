Iodine Market to grow by 6846.51 Mt from 2021 to 2025 | Growth of the Smartphone Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Iodine Market by Application (X-ray contrast media, Pharmaceuticals, LCD and LED screens, Nutrition, and Others) and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Iodine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the iodine market between 2021 and 2025 is 6846.51 Metric tonnes. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth of the smartphone industry and huge iodine reserves are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating price of iodine will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for the iodine market in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Some Companies Mentioned

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Mica Market -The mica market size is expected to grow by 102.87 thousand tonnes and record a CAGR of 2.65% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Magnesium Market -The magnesium market has the potential to grow by USD 844.74 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.50%. Download a free sample report now!

Iodine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3.83% Market growth 2021-2025 6846.51 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Eskay Iodine Pvt. Ltd., Glide Chem Pvt. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., Iochem Corp., Iofina Plc, ISE Chemicals Corp., Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, and Toyota Motor Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Story continues

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iodine-market-to-grow-by-6846-51-mt-from-2021-to-2025--growth-of-the-smartphone-industry-to-boost-market-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301404834.html

SOURCE Technavio