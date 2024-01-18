IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) surges 29%; individual investors who own 46% shares profited along with insiders

Key Insights

IODM's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 16 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

32% of IODM is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 46% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 29% price gain, insiders also received a 32% cut.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about IODM.

ASX:IOD Ownership Breakdown January 18th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IODM?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

IODM already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at IODM's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:IOD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2024

IODM is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Christopher Rogers is the largest shareholder with 6.7% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.1% and 6.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Mark Reilly, the CEO has 5.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 16 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of IODM

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of IODM Limited. Insiders own AU$51m worth of shares in the AU$158m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 46% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 16%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with IODM (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

