Iofina (LON:IOF) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Iofina's (LON:IOF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Iofina is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$9.6m ÷ (US$53m - US$9.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Iofina has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Iofina's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Iofina here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Iofina is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 22% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 34% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Iofina gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with a respectable 72% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Iofina can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Iofina does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Iofina that you might be interested in.

