IOI Corporation Berhad Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It was a curious result overall, with revenues coming in an incredible 21% below what the analysts had expected, at RM2.4b. Statutory earnings per share beat analyst models by 26% to hit RM0.054. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from IOI Corporation Berhad's 17 analysts is for revenues of RM10.7b in 2024. This would reflect a notable 16% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 46% to RM0.21. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM11.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.20 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that while sentiment around revenues has declined following the latest results, the analysts are now more bullish on the company's earnings power.

There's been no real change to the average price target of RM4.15, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values IOI Corporation Berhad at RM4.80 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM3.25. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that IOI Corporation Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 36% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect IOI Corporation Berhad to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards IOI Corporation Berhad following these results. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple IOI Corporation Berhad analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with IOI Corporation Berhad , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

