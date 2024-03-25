IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) Has Fared Decently But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead For The Stock?

IOI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IOICORP) stock up by 2.3% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to IOI Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IOI Corporation Berhad is:

7.5% = RM887m ÷ RM12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

IOI Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.5% ROE

When you first look at it, IOI Corporation Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.4%, we may spare it some thought. Having said that, IOI Corporation Berhad has shown a modest net income growth of 19% over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared IOI Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 25% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about IOI Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is IOI Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%) for IOI Corporation Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, IOI Corporation Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 49%. Still, forecasts suggest that IOI Corporation Berhad's future ROE will rise to 10% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about IOI Corporation Berhad's performance. Although the company has shown a fair bit of growth in earnings, the reinvestment rate is low. Meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits and reinvesting that at a higher rate of return. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

