IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in IOI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IOICORP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for IOI Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = RM1.5b ÷ (RM17b - RM1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, IOI Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 9.3%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.2% generated by the Food industry, it's much better.

KLSE:IOICORP Return on Capital Employed December 20th 2023

In the above chart we have measured IOI Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

IOI Corporation Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 28% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, IOI Corporation Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 1.6% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with IOI Corporation Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

