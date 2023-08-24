IOI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IOICORP) Dividend Is Being Reduced To MYR0.05

IOI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IOICORP) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.05 on the 22nd of September. This means that the dividend yield is 2.7%, which is a bit low when comparing to other companies in the industry.

IOI Corporation Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last dividend was quite easily covered by IOI Corporation Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 22.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.155 total annually to MYR0.11. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.4% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

IOI Corporation Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Unfortunately, IOI Corporation Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for IOI Corporation Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

