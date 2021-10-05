U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,306.50
    +15.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,985.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,533.75
    +71.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.60
    +6.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.50
    -11.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +1.13 (+5.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1400
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,824.88
    +2,142.12 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.49
    +984.81 (+405.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.36
    +42.35 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round

·6 min read

  • Financing round with top-tier life science venture capitalists, led by Athos Service and MIG Capital, joined by existing shareholders

  • The new funds will be used to advance iOmx' lead programs IMT-07 and IMT-18, both addressing novel immune checkpoint targets in oncology

MARTINSRIED, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics based on next generation immune checkpoint targets, today announced the closing of a Series B round totaling EUR 65 million. The financing was co-led by Athos Service GmbH - the Strüngmann family office - and MIG Capital AG, with participation from existing investors Wellington Partners, Sofinnova Partners and M Ventures.

The new funds will be invested to advance the company's lead program IMT-07, a SIK3 kinase inhibitor to treat solid tumors, through the first-in-man clinical trial, and to further develop IMT-18, a first-in-class IGSF11-targeting antibody to treat PD-1/PD-L1-resistant tumors. In addition, iOmx will continue to leverage its target discovery platform, iOTarg, to advance additional novel immune checkpoint programs to lead candidate stage.

"Using our iOTarg platform, we have previously identified two novel immune-checkpoint molecules expressed by cancer cells, SIK3 and IGSF11, and shown that blocking these targets with our proprietary drug candidates has anti-tumor effects and the potential to treat tumors that cannot otherwise be addressed by existing immune therapies," said Dr. Apollon Papadimitriou, CEO of iOmx. "It gives us great confidence to have the support of such an experienced group of investors, encouraging our work to advance immune-oncology science with focus on our lead program IMT-07 to enter the clinic in late 2022. We are excited about transforming iOmx into a clinical stage company."

Dr. Matthias Kromayer, Managing Partner of MIG Capital, commented: "In the vital world of cancer immunotherapy, iOmx's platform technology stands out because it screens for novel druggable immune checkpoint targets on tumor cells instead of T cells, thereby allowing the development of drugs that can prevent tumor immune evasion." He added: "We are pleased to join a world-class investor consortium and to begin to work with a highly talented and dedicated team at iOmx".

Dr. Gerald Moeller, Chairman of iOmx' Supervisory Board commented: "We now have the financial power to dynamically move forward. It is great to see that our new and continuing investors are fully aligned on their excitement and view of iOmx' potential. This is an enormous boost for our management and all people at the company."

About iOmx Therapeutics

iOmx Therapeutics (www.iomx.com) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class cancer immunotherapies addressing novel immune checkpoints hijacked by cancer cells. Utilizing its iOTargTM high-throughput screening platform, iOmx has identified a number of proprietary tumor-associated next-generation immune checkpoints and is advancing a preclinical stage pipeline of promising drug candidates that have the potential to address cancers that are resistant to current immunotherapies. The company's lead program IMT-07 targets SIK3, an immune protective kinase in multiple solid tumors; the IMT-18 program is a first-in-class antibody designed to inhibit IGSF11, an immune checkpoint in PD-1/PD-L1-resistant tumors. Founded in 2016 based on the work of its scientific founders Philipp Beckhove, MD, and Nisit Khandelwal, Ph.D., conducted at the German Cancer Research Center, iOmx is backed by international venture capital investors, such as Wellington Partners, Sofinnova Partners and M Ventures as well as MIG Capital and Athos Service. iOmx is based in Martinsried/Munich, Germany.

About Athos Service GmbH

ATHOS Service GmbH is the Family Office of the Strüngmann family.

About M Ventures

M Ventures is the strategic, corporate venture capital arm of Merck. Its mandate is to invest in innovative technologies and products with the potential to significantly impact the company's core business areas. From its headquarters in Amsterdam and offices in the US and Israel, M Ventures invests globally in transformational ideas driven by great entrepreneurs. M Ventures takes an active role in its portfolio companies and teams up with entrepreneurs and co-investors to translate innovation towards commercial success. M Ventures has a significant focus on early stage investing and company creation including the creation of spin-offs to leverage the company's science and technology base. For more information, visit www.m-ventures.com.

About MIG Capital AG

MIG Capital AG (formerly MIG Verwaltungs AG) is one of the leading German VC investors. MIG invests through the MIG funds in young deep tech and life sciences companies in German-speaking Europe and beyond. The company has so far invested over €600 million in over 40 companies. MIG's portfolio companies develop innovations in areas such as biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence / machine learning, quantum technologies, digitization / IoT, precision medicine and digital health. The MIG investment portfolio currently consists of 28 companies.

MIG's investment team consists of a committed group of experts of engineers, biologists, scientists and investors who use analytical and creative processes to evaluate the risks and opportunities of business models and technologies. Their reputation, their experience and their network provide excellent access to companies, institutions and decision-makers in order to support the growth of their portfolio companies.

In recent years, MIG AG has successfully sold its portfolio companies SuppreMol (to Baxter in 2015), sunhill technologies (to Volkswagen in 2015), Ganymed (to Astellas in 2016) and Siltectra (to Infineon in 2018), and led BRAIN (in 2017), NFON (in 2018), BioNTech (in 2019) and Immatics (in 2020) to listings on stock exchanges.

For further information, please visit: http://www.mig.ag, www.mig-fonds.de

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply-established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com

About Wellington Partners

Wellington Partners is a leading European Venture Capital firm investing in early- and growth stage life science companies. Wellington Partners is focused on investing in the most promising life science companies in the fields of innovative therapeutics, medical technology, diagnostics and digital health. With funds totalling more than EUR 1.0 billion, thereof EUR 450 million committed to Life Sciences, Wellington Partners has been actively supporting world class private companies translating true innovation into successful businesses with exceptional growth. To date, Wellington Partners has invested in 53 innovative life science companies, including Actelion (acquired by J&J), Definiens (acquired by AZ), invendo (acquired by Ambu), Rigontec (acquired by MSD), Symetis (acquired by Boston Scientific), Oxford Immunotec (acquired by PerkinElmer), immatics (Nasdaq: IMTX) and Themis (acquired by MSD).

For more information, please visit: www.wellington-partners.com/ls

Contact

MC Services AG
Katja Arnold, Julia von Hummel, Shaun Brown
T: +49(0)89 2102280
iomx@mc-services.eu

SOURCE: iOmx Therapeutics AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666798/iOmx-Therapeutics-Raises-EUR-65-million-in-Series-B-Round

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • China’s Developers Priced for Meltdown as Contagion Risk Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A missed bond payment by a Chinese developer reignited investor angst about the health of the nation’s property sector on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryChinese junk dollar bonds were poised for t

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy In October

    Biotech stocks took a beating in September. The bellwether funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) both lost a significant chunk of their value last month. Investors, in effect, went into risk-off mode following this news.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • Rout in Technology Stocks Eases; Dollar Rebounds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors returned to technology stocks as they bet a selloff had gone too far, even as the broader market sentiment remained impaired on inflation and growth risks.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryContract

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Ind

  • Chinese Luxury Developer Fantasia Fails to Repay $206 Million Dollar Bond

    Fantasia Holdings, a developer of luxury apartments in China, said it didn’t make a U.S. dollar bond payment that was due Oct. 4, adding to the malaise surrounding the country’s indebted property companies.